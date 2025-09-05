Quanta Tech Systems Europe Launches Madrid Headquarters With 1 Million-Euro Backing For Cybersecurity Expansion

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Madrid, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Quanta Tech Systems LLC today announced the launch of its new European headquarters in Madrid, supported by a €1 million investment from technology entrepreneur, active board member of Quanta Tech Systems Vasyl Zahorodniuk. The new division will spearhead the company's expansion across the European Union, beginning with Madrid and extending operations to Paris, London, and Brussels within six months.







Madrid, Spain

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The move marks a pivotal step for Quanta Tech as it transitions from providing development services to delivering fully commercialized cybersecurity and informational security products for end users.

A New European Base

Spain's growing role as a technology hub made Madrid a natural choice for Quanta Tech Systems Europe. By establishing a presence in the Spanish capital, the company will not only gain access to a rising pool of cybersecurity professionals but also position itself at the heart of a fast-growing market. The European cybersecurity sector has surged in recent years, with businesses and governments seeking stronger protections against escalating digital threats.

"Europe is entering a new era where privacy and cybersecurity are no longer optional but essential ," said Vasyl Zahorodniuk. "Our investment into Quanta Tech Systems Europe reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening privacy, resilience, and digital independence across the continent."

The Madrid office will coordinate operations and serve as the company's anchor for European activities. Additional offices in Paris, London, and Brussels will follow within six months, allowing Quanta Tech to work directly with local clients, regulators, and institutions.

New Product Lines for Security and Privacy

Quanta Tech Systems Europe will lead the rollout of a new generation of cybersecurity products designed to protect both individuals and enterprises. These include:



Encryption Systems for Long-Term Privacy - tools capable of safeguarding sensitive data for decades, ensuring individuals and corporations remain protected even as computing power evolves.

Security Platforms for Corporations and Executives - enterprise-grade systems designed to help businesses and high-profile leaders defend against cyberattacks, protect intellectual property, and maintain operational continuity. Confidential Communication Tools for Families and Individuals - intuitive applications that allow private, encrypted communication for those seeking peace of mind in personal and professional interactions.

By expanding into these areas, Quanta Tech is delivering solutions that reflect its mission to place security directly in the hands of people and organizations who need it most.

Six-Month European Expansion Plan

In the months ahead, Quanta Tech Systems Europe will be actively hiring regional talent and establishing local partnerships. Its upcoming offices in Paris, London, and Brussels will enable close collaboration with corporate clients, policymakers, and regulators. This footprint will also ensure compliance with Europe's stringent data protection and privacy requirements, giving customers confidence that their information remains secure and private.

The European division represents the company's most ambitious expansion to date. With Zahorodniuk's €1 million commitment, Quanta Tech aims to accelerate product development, expand its workforce, and create a trusted European cybersecurity brand.

Long-Term Commitment

For Zahorodniuk, the investment is part of a broader strategy to position Quanta Tech as a leader in global cybersecurity . "Europe's emphasis on privacy and its robust legal frameworks align perfectly with our vision," he said. "We want to help both corporations and individuals protect their most valuable asset-information-while ensuring compliance with evolving standards."

The company's European presence will also serve as a base for research and collaboration with universities and innovation centers. Quanta Tech plans to explore joint initiatives on encryption technologies, post-quantum security, and secure communication systems, reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in Europe's digital resilience.

About Quanta Tech Systems

Founded in 2024, Quanta Tech Systems LLC is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company with a mission to safeguard data and protect digital lives . The firm has provided security and monitoring solutions to the financial sector, corporations, and private clients worldwide, focusing on cyberattack prevention, data protection, and real-time threat monitoring .

With the launch of Quanta Tech Systems Europe, the company is extending its capabilities to the European market, delivering advanced encryption tools, secure communication products, and enterprise-level security platforms. The Madrid headquarters marks the start of a multi-city expansion that will include Paris, London, and Brussels.

Media Contact

Theodore Whitbread

Press Secretary, Quanta Tech Systems

Email: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit