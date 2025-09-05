Ar15handguard Launches Premium AR-15 Handguard Collection For Custom Rifle Builders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) United States, September 5, 2025 –AR15Handguard, a leading U.S. supplier of AR-15 and AR-10 firearm components, has introduced its latest collection of premium AR-15 handguards. The new line includes lightweight M-LOK and free-float handguards designed for improved heat management, accuracy, and user customization.
John Smith, Founder and CEO of AR15Handguard, commented,“Our mission is to give builders high-quality American-made parts they can trust. This launch is another step toward helping enthusiasts build better rifles with confidence.”
The company also offers buffer tubes, muzzle brakes, AR rails, and lower parts kits, making it a complete solution for custom AR builds.
Customers can explore the full product catalog and order directly from the official website:
.
About AR15Handguard:
AR15Handguard is an American manufacturer specializing in AR-15 and AR-10 handguards, buffer tubes, rails, and accessories. The company is committed to precision engineering, durability, and customer satisfaction, serving both individual shooters and wholesale distributors across the U.S.
John Smith, Founder and CEO of AR15Handguard, commented,“Our mission is to give builders high-quality American-made parts they can trust. This launch is another step toward helping enthusiasts build better rifles with confidence.”
The company also offers buffer tubes, muzzle brakes, AR rails, and lower parts kits, making it a complete solution for custom AR builds.
Customers can explore the full product catalog and order directly from the official website:
.
About AR15Handguard:
AR15Handguard is an American manufacturer specializing in AR-15 and AR-10 handguards, buffer tubes, rails, and accessories. The company is committed to precision engineering, durability, and customer satisfaction, serving both individual shooters and wholesale distributors across the U.S.
Company :-AR15 Handguard
User :- ar15 handguard
Email :...
Phone :-03526798723Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment