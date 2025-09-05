Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ar15handguard Launches Premium AR-15 Handguard Collection For Custom Rifle Builders


2025-09-05 10:05:29
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) United States, September 5, 2025 –AR15Handguard, a leading U.S. supplier of AR-15 and AR-10 firearm components, has introduced its latest collection of premium AR-15 handguards. The new line includes lightweight M-LOK and free-float handguards designed for improved heat management, accuracy, and user customization.

John Smith, Founder and CEO of AR15Handguard, commented,“Our mission is to give builders high-quality American-made parts they can trust. This launch is another step toward helping enthusiasts build better rifles with confidence.”

The company also offers buffer tubes, muzzle brakes, AR rails, and lower parts kits, making it a complete solution for custom AR builds.

Customers can explore the full product catalog and order directly from the official website:
.

About AR15Handguard:
AR15Handguard is an American manufacturer specializing in AR-15 and AR-10 handguards, buffer tubes, rails, and accessories. The company is committed to precision engineering, durability, and customer satisfaction, serving both individual shooters and wholesale distributors across the U.S.

