U.S. Aerospace Market Growth Analysis And Competitive Intelligence Report 2025: Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, The Boeing Company, And General Dynamics Lead The Industry
Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Aerospace Market Growth Analysis Report - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States aerospace market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.40% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is fueled by rising passenger numbers and changing travel preferences, leading to heightened demand for air travel. In 2021, the aerospace and defense sector employed over 2.1 million workers across the nation, reflecting its substantial economic impact.
Key Trends and Developments
Significant trends driving U.S. aerospace market growth include space exploration, advanced materials, rising tourism, and defense modernization. Companies like Firefly Aerospace and Lilium N.V. are making strides in space transport and urban air mobility, respectively. Firefly Aerospace, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defence's Defence Innovation Unit, is conducting studies for launching vehicles beyond Geosynchronous Orbit, showcasing its national security capabilities. Similarly, Lilium's partnership with Atlantic Aviation aims to establish infrastructure for the Lilium Jet's U.S. launch.
In defense, the focus is on upgrading capabilities with next-gen fighter jets and UAVs. Meanwhile, the adoption of lightweight materials and additive manufacturing boosts aircraft performance and longevity. The sector is further influenced by emerging developments such as sustainable aviation, leveraging digitalization and automation, with Urban Air Mobility (UAM) addressing urban transport needs.
Market Segmentation
The aerospace market is categorized across various segments:
- Market Breakup by Type: Structures, Avionics, Electrical Systems, Environmental Control, Fuel Systems, MRO. Market Breakup by Operation: Autonomous Aircraft, Manual Operations. Market Breakup by Body Type: Wide Body, Narrow Body. Market Breakup by Aircraft Type: Commercial Aviation, General Aviation, Military Aviation.
Aerospace Market Share
Autonomous operations are reshaping the market with automated systems enhancing flight route optimization. They improve safety by reducing human error, streamline operations, and spur innovations in AI. Manual operations remain vital, offering adaptability and pilot training, while ensuring compliance and reassurance to passengers.
Commercial aviation drives market expansion by supporting large-scale transportation, contributing to global revenue and connectivity. General aviation offers flexibility, supporting local economies and pilot training.
Leading Manufacturers
Prominent players in the U.S. aerospace market include:
- Lockheed Martin Corporation: Known for its innovative solutions in aerospace, defense, and security. Raytheon Technologies Corporation: A leader in aerospace and defense tech, providing solutions globally. The Boeing Company: Specializes in aerospace manufacturing, commercial aircraft, and security systems. General Dynamics Corporation: Delivers vital solutions across multiple domains.
Additional key players include Northrop Grumman, GE Aviation, L3Harris Technologies, and Leidos, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
3 Economic Summary
4 Country Risk Profiles
5 United States Aerospace Market Analysis
- 5.1 Key Industry Highlights 5.2 United States Aerospace Historical Market (2018-2024) 5.3 United States Aerospace Market Forecast (2025-2034) 5.4 United States Aerospace Market by Type 5.5 United States Aerospace Market by Operation 5.6 United States Aerospace Market by Body Type 5.7 United States Aerospace Market by Aircraft Type
6 Market Dynamics
- 6.1 SWOT Analysis 6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7 Competitive Landscape
- 7.1 Supplier Selection 7.2 Key Global Players 7.3 Key Regional Players 7.4 Key Player Strategies 7.5 Company Profiles
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation The Boeing Company General Dynamics Corporation
