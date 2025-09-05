Jason Druso Rejoins White Lodging as Regional Vice President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merrillville, Indiana, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging is pleased to announce that Jason Druso has rejoined the company as its newest Regional Vice President. Druso joins the company's deep operations leadership team and will oversee a portfolio of White Lodging hotels and restaurants across the country.

Druso worked for White Lodging from 2015 until early 2025. His most recent role at White Lodging was the Vice President of Food & Beverage, and prior to that, Vice President of Restaurants.

In 10 years Druso helped develop and open more than 50 independently branded, scratch kitchen restaurant and bar concepts, as well as the foundational research and development test kitchen that continues as White Lodging's hub of culinary innovation.

“Jason was a significant influence on White Lodging's transformation of our F&B operations over the last 10 years, which has now become a significant differentiator for our owners,” noted Chris Anderson, Chief Operating Officer.“Jason has a background perfect for our urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, including a demonstrated track record of consistent improvements across quality, guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

“White Lodging's portfolio breadth and operations discipline has always inspired me to be my best,” said Druso.“I'm excited to be a part of White Lodging's continued growth and further make an imprint on the company's industry-leading reputation.”

Before joining White Lodging, Druso worked for Winegardner & Hammons, where he excelled in the General Manager track across multiple landmark hotels. Prior to Winegardner & Hammons, he worked in management positions across some of the largest and most successful steakhouses in the country. Druso also spent several years as a restaurant consultant and entrepreneur.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country's largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging's portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award five times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

