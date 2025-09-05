Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bash House Successfully Manages Grand Opening of OZ Specialty Coffee in Irbid

2025-09-05 09:44:40
(MENAFN- Solarabic) Irbid, Jordan – August 27, 2025 – OZ Specialty Coffee officially opened its doors in Irbid at the bustling Al-Lawazem Roundabout on Thursday evening, August 27, in a grand ceremony managed by Bash House under the leadership of General Manager Ahmed Bash. The event was attended by Irbid Chamber of Commerce President Mohammad Al-Shouha, esteemed members of the Chamber, prominent local merchants, and a large number of coffee enthusiasts.

Bash House took full charge of organizing the opening event and supervising its media coverage, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all attendees.

Founded by Badr Harzallah, Eng. Yazid Al-Tal, and Eng. Haitham Al-Qawasmeh, OZ Specialty Coffee brings a fresh and innovative concept to the café scene in Irbid. More than just a coffee shop, it embodies a lifestyle vision under the motto: “Caffeine and Dreams”—where coffee sparks ambition, inspires reflection, and fuels future aspirations.

The café features a modern design and diverse spaces catering to all preferences:

Outdoor terrace: vibrant, open-air environment.

First floor: quiet, elegant seating perfect for meetings and relaxation.

Second floor: fully equipped for study, including a dedicated Study Room for focused work.

Third floor terrace: premium coffee experience with stunning views and sophisticated ambiance.

OZ Specialty Coffee promises to be the ultimate destination for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and coffee lovers seeking quality, tranquility, and inspiration.


Media Contact:
Ahmed Bash
General Manager, Bash House

