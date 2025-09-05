Quote on Reduction of GST on construction materials and its impact on the Real Estate sector
(MENAFNEditorial) 1. Mr Vimal Nadar, Senior Director & Head of Research, Colliers India.
The newly announced two-slab GST structure of 5% and 18% is a progressive move to rationalize the prevailing inverted duty structure, improvise classification, simplify approvals & processing refunds. These measures will surely cut costs at different tiers while enhancing the ease of doing business and driving consumption.
Within real estate, the slashing of GST on cement will play a critical role in rehauling project cost structures as cement forms a major value component in the overall cost of construction. Residential real estate, particularly new homebuyers, stand to gain as developers are likely to pass on the benefit of lower costs in the form of reduced housing prices. Developers’ profitability margins, too can potentially improve, enhancing the overall financial health of the real estate sector. The timing of this rollout is appropriate, with the festive season in the offing and the real estate sector is already reaping the benefits of favourable interest rates.
2) Mr Piyush Bothra, Co-Founder and CFO, Square Yards
The latest GST restructuring comes as a major boost for the real estate sector. With the reduction in costs of key construction materials such as cement and steel, input expenses for developers are expected to ease, making projects more viable. The move towards a simplified two-slab structure will also streamline compliance, making processes smoother and faster. For the residential segment, this is likely to translate into tangible benefits for homebuyers as developers pass on the savings over the coming months. While the impact may take some time to reflect, it could provide much-needed relief in the backdrop of rising property prices and add to overall affordability. Coupled with the optimism of the upcoming festive season, these reforms are well placed to drive stronger demand in the property market.
3. Mr Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian
“The recent reduction in GST rates is poised to strengthen the real estate sector by reshaping demand–supply dynamics. Lower GST on construction materials is expected to enhance housing affordability by reducing input costs, while reduced GST on other goods could improve disposable income, thereby stimulating real estate demand. However, the overall impact may remain limited if these savings are not adequately passed on to end-consumers.”
