Space Force Association Affirms Commitment To Huntsville Following U.S. Space Command Move

A nationally recognized expert in space operations and defense strategy, Damon brings more than 30 years of leadership in both government and commercial space sectors to SFA.

- Damon Feltman, SFA COOHUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) , the nation's leading nonprofit space advocacy organization, reaffirms its strong presence and ongoing commitment to Huntsville and North Alabama the announcement by the Trump Administration to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville.Reflecting on SFA's official statement on September 3, SFA President & CEO Bill Woolf emphasized,“This move recognizes Huntsville's vital role as a center of innovation, defense partnership, and national space industry excellence. The Space Force Association welcomes and supports the decision, confident that it will enhance mission effectiveness and strengthen America's leadership in the space domain.”The SFA has a vibrant community in Huntsville, supporting military, industry, educators, and the next generation of space professionals. The Association advocates for informed space policy, hosts educational events and networking opportunities, and publishes independent research and media on U.S. spacepower.Media Availability:SFA's Chief Operating Officer, Damon Feltman, is a Huntsville resident and is well versed on the resources and capabilities of the Space Force and Space Command. Mr. Feltman is a retired Air Force Brigadier General with 32 years in Space Force and Air Force missions, including an assignment to U.S. Space Command headquarters, is the former President of SFA Huntsville - Rocket City Chapter and noted expert in national security space operations. He can provide insight into what this move means for the local community, industry partners, and the nation.“SFA and the Rocket City Chapter is ready to help Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley welcome U.S. Space Command to Redstone Arsenal. With the Space Force's Space Development Agency already here and Space Systems Command working with Missile Defense Agency on Golden Dome, Huntsville is rapidly expanding its role for U.S. security in space,” said Mr. Feltman.To schedule an interview with Mr. Feltman or learn more about SFA programs in Huntsville, contact SFA Public Affairs.About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the premier professional organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force, the space domain, and those who serve within it. SFA advocates for the advancement of spacepower and works to connect military, industry, academia, and the public to ensure the success of U.S. efforts in space.

