India Generative AI Market Research Report 2025-2030 Ad Copy And Social Media To Scriptwriting, Dubbing, And Music Generation, AI Transforms Efficiency And Engagement Across Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Generative AI market in India is transforming industries with AI systems generating text, images, and multimedia content. Valued at INR 85.34 Bn in 2024, it's projected to reach INR 671.83 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of ~42.07%. Key sectors include IT, healthcare, BFSI, and media.

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the Generative AI market in India was valued at INR 85.34 Bn and is expected to reach INR 671.83 Bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~ 42.07% during the 2025 - 2030 period.

The Generative AI market in India focuses on AI systems that autonomously generate text, images, code, and multimedia content, transforming business processes and creative industries. Generative AI is rapidly being integrated into sectors like IT, healthcare, BFSI, and media for automation, content creation, and enhanced decision-making. India is witnessing a surge in AI-driven startups, backed by increasing venture capital investments and government support for AI innovation.

Market drivers:



Businesses are using generative AI for ad copy, social media content, and personalized marketing campaigns, improving efficiency and engagement. AI is transforming video editing, scriptwriting, dubbing, and music generation, enhancing content production for YouTube, OTT platforms, and movies.

Market trends:



Generative AI is driving the production of content in regional languages for media, entertainment, and e-commerce, expanding digital accessibility beyond English and Hindi. AI-driven virtual assistants, chatbots, and recommendation engines tailor product suggestions based on user behavior, boosting conversion rates and customer retention.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Generative AI Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2023 - 2030e)

Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges

Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Key Market Trends

Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Favorable Government Initiatives

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. HCL Technologies Limited



Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments Key geographic segments

Note: Financial data and segment-wise data is available only for public companies

8.2. Infosys Limited

8.3. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

8.4. Tech Mahindra Limited

8.5. Wipro Limited

8.6. Arya.ai Technologies Private Limited

8.7. Cognitivescale Software India Private Limited

8.8. Google India Private Limited

8.9. IBM India Private Limited

8.10. Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited

Chapter 9: Recent Developments

9.1. Key Recent Developments

Chapter 10: Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900