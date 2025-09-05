Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Generative AI Market Research Report 2025-2030 Ad Copy And Social Media To Scriptwriting, Dubbing, And Music Generation, AI Transforms Efficiency And Engagement Across Platforms


2025-09-05 09:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Generative AI market in India is transforming industries with AI systems generating text, images, and multimedia content. Valued at INR 85.34 Bn in 2024, it's projected to reach INR 671.83 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of ~42.07%. Key sectors include IT, healthcare, BFSI, and media.

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, the Generative AI market in India was valued at INR 85.34 Bn and is expected to reach INR 671.83 Bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~ 42.07% during the 2025 - 2030 period.
The Generative AI market in India focuses on AI systems that autonomously generate text, images, code, and multimedia content, transforming business processes and creative industries. Generative AI is rapidly being integrated into sectors like IT, healthcare, BFSI, and media for automation, content creation, and enhanced decision-making. India is witnessing a surge in AI-driven startups, backed by increasing venture capital investments and government support for AI innovation.
Market drivers:

  • Businesses are using generative AI for ad copy, social media content, and personalized marketing campaigns, improving efficiency and engagement.
  • AI is transforming video editing, scriptwriting, dubbing, and music generation, enhancing content production for YouTube, OTT platforms, and movies.

Market trends:

  • Generative AI is driving the production of content in regional languages for media, entertainment, and e-commerce, expanding digital accessibility beyond English and Hindi.
  • AI-driven virtual assistants, chatbots, and recommendation engines tailor product suggestions based on user behavior, boosting conversion rates and customer retention.

Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators
Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Generative AI Market in India - An Overview
4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2023 - 2030e)
Chapter 5: Market Influencers
5.1. Market drivers
5.2. Market challenges
Chapter 6: Market Trends
6.1. Key Market Trends
Chapter 7: Government Initiatives
7.1. Favorable Government Initiatives
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
8.1. HCL Technologies Limited

  • Company information
  • Business description
  • Products/Services
  • Key people
  • Financial snapshot
  • Key ratios
  • Key financial performance indicators
  • Key business segments
  • Key geographic segments

Note: Financial data and segment-wise data is available only for public companies
8.2. Infosys Limited
8.3. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
8.4. Tech Mahindra Limited
8.5. Wipro Limited
8.6. Arya.ai Technologies Private Limited
8.7. Cognitivescale Software India Private Limited
8.8. Google India Private Limited
8.9. IBM India Private Limited
8.10. Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited
Chapter 9: Recent Developments
9.1. Key Recent Developments
Chapter 10: Appendix

