Himachal CM Reaches Kullu In IAF Chopper, Visits Flash Floods-Hit Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Sep 5 (IANS) During his visit to disaster-affected areas of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday enquired about the loss caused by flash floods and cloudbursts in different regions of the district.

The Chief Minister departed for Kullu from Jubbarhatti Airport near here in an Indian Air Force helicopter, carrying rations and other essential supplies.

The Chief Minister also inspected damaged roads, bridges and private properties of local residents at Vashisth Chowk, Manali, Bahang and Old Manali, an official statement said.

Also, he visited the devastation sites at Akhara Bazaar in Kullu where heavy landsides buried few houses causing deaths.

He expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives, and instructed the administration to accelerate relief and rescue operations.

He also directed BRO officials to restore the damaged road at the earliest. He inspected damaged Bhootnath and Bhuntar bridges during the visit.

While interacting with the media in Kullu, the Chief Minister said this year's monsoon season had caused widespread devastation across the state that led to heavy loss of life and property.

He said that during the past four days, rainfall had caused further damage in various parts of the state.

The state government was extending every possible support to those affected and directed district administrations across the state to provide maximum assistance to affected families, he said.

He further said the administration had engaged the services of IAF's Chinook and MI-17 helicopters to rescue devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district and have airlifted them safely from Bharmour to Chamba.

From there, the devotees were sent to their homes. He said that 605 devotees were safely evacuated from Bharmour and transported free of cost to their destinations in HRTC buses on Thursday.

He said that keeping in view the adverse weather and road conditions the government had decided to cancel all type of examination in state.