Infosectrain Hosts Free Masterclass On Master The Hidden AI Skills Only The Top 1% Know

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on 'Master The Hidden AI Skills Only the Top 1% Know'. This masterclass is designed to take participants on a structured journey into the emerging and lesser-known capabilities of artificial intelligence. It will begin with an interactive welcome and poll to set the stage and understand the audience's current familiarity with AI. The session will then explore why AI is being recognized as the next essential“super skill” in today's professional world, before moving into the highlight of the class, five hidden AI skills that can be learned and applied immediately. Beyond foundational knowledge, the class will dive into trending developments, including the rise of AI agents, Google's Gemini, and automation tools that are shaping how industries function. Specific workplace applications, such as Microsoft Copilot, will also be examined to show how AI is transforming daily tasks. Participants will gain context on the competitive landscape of big tech, with discussions on Gemini versus ChatGPT. The class will integrate practical, time-saving hacks that can be used every day, followed by a live demo showcasing AI in action solving a real-world task. It will conclude with guidance on how to begin experimenting with these tools, an interactive Q&A to address participant queries, and a wrap-up that will provide attendees with a free AI cheat sheet to reinforce the concepts covered during the session.

When

18 Sep (Thu)

08:00 to 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this masterclass will offer an opportunity to go beyond the surface-level understanding of AI and engage with concepts that are shaping the future of work and technology. While AI is becoming widely adopted, very few professionals are aware of the deeper, less obvious skills that distinguish true innovators from casual users. This session is carefully designed to reveal those underexplored capabilities, bridging the gap between everyday usage and advanced mastery. It's not just about knowing what AI tools exist, but about understanding the nuances that make them powerful in solving real problems efficiently and creatively. Participants will also gain clarity on how fast-evolving developments are redefining industries, helping them remain agile in an environment where knowledge becomes outdated quickly. The structured flow of the session will ensure that learners walk away with practical perspectives, making it a valuable chance to align with where the world of AI is headed next.

Agenda

. Welcome & Quick Poll

. Why AI is the New Super Skill

. 5 Hidden AI Skills You Can Learn Today

. Trending Now in AI: Agents, Gemini, and AI Automation

. Workplace buzz (Copilot)

. Big tech rivalry (Gemini vs. ChatGPT)

. Every day, a time-saving hack (Automation)

. Live Demo: AI Solves a Real Task

. How You Can Start Using These Tools

. Q & A Session

. Wrap-Up & Free AI Cheat Sheet

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

