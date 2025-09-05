Eric Sprott Announces Additional Securities Of Tudor Gold Corp. Acquired In Exchange For Securities Of American Creek Resources Ltd. Pursuant To The Plan Of Arrangement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that, on September 4, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation beneficially owned by him) acquired 15,470,000 common shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (Tudor Gold Shares) upon the closing a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement), pursuant to which Tudor Gold acquired all the outstanding common shares of American Creek Resources Ltd., (American Creek Shares). Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, holders of American Creek Shares received 0.238 of a Tudor Gold Share for every American Creek Share they held.

American Creek holdings: Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 65,000,000 American Creek Shares, representing approximately 13.7% of the outstanding American Creek Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott no longer holds any securities of American Creek, and Mr. Sprott (as well as 2176423 Ontario Ltd.) ceased to be insiders of American Creek.

Tudor Gold holdings: Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 41,548,069 Tudor Gold Shares and 2,355,550 Tudor Gold Warrants, representing approximately 15.9 % of the outstanding Tudor Gold Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 16.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants. As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 57,018,069 Tudor Gold Shares and 2,355,550 Tudor Gold Warrants representing approximately 15.1% of the outstanding Tudor Gold Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 15.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants, which (combined with previous issuances of Tudor Gold Shares) represents a decrease in holdings of approximately 1.9% from what is reported in the last early warning report for Tudor Gold.

Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment in Tudor Gold securities and may acquire additional securities of Tudor Gold including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

American Creek is located at P.O Box 70, Cardston, Alberta, T0K 0K0.

