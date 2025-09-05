Who Is Anjana Krishna? The IPS Officer Trending After Ajit Pawar Video

IPS Anjana Krishna Success Story: A recent viral video featuring a debate between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and IPS officer Anjana Krishna brought her into the spotlight. Learn about this dynamic IPS officer, whose integrity and firmness are now widely discussed.

Family and Early Life

Anjana Krishna was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Her father, Viju, is a small businessman, and her mother, Seena, works as a typist in court. Coming from a modest background, Anjana achieved this position through hard work and perseverance.

Education and Background

Anjana completed her schooling at St. Mary's Central School, Poojappura. She pursued a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from HHMSPB NSS College for Women, Neeramankara (Thiruvananthapuram, University of Kerala). During her studies, she was inspired to join the civil services.

UPSC Preparation and Success

Anjana decided to pursue the civil services during her 12th grade. After graduation, she dedicated herself to UPSC preparation. She opted for English as her medium and Malayalam Literature as her optional subject. In the 2022-23 UPSC exam, she secured AIR 355, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Career as an IPS Officer

Currently, Anjana Krishna serves as the DSP of Karmala in Solapur district, Maharashtra. Her strict image and integrity have quickly earned her recognition.

Interesting Facts

Anjana Krishna also interned as a reporter for a prominent Malayalam daily during her studies. Her simplicity and fighting spirit make her even more remarkable. She believes that significant societal change can be achieved through civil services. Anjana Krishna's story inspires youth from small towns and ordinary families who dare to dream big. Her hard work and dedication prove that with determination, any goal is attainable.