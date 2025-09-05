The Central African Republic Launches A Large-Scale Program For The Future



Investments of USD 12.8 billion by 2028 in infrastructure, security, and education

Enormous potential in the heart of Africa: untapped mineral resources, unspoiled nature, and a young population eager to learn

Opportunities better than ever before: political stability combined with a comprehensive development plan for the country International Investment Round Table in Casablanca with presentation of the national development plan and 24 specific investment projects

The government of the Central African Republic is launching a billion-dollar investment program covering all sectors and regions of the country. Investments totaling USD 12.8 billion, combined with extensive government reforms and incentives for businesses, are set to trigger an upswing for the country in the heart of Africa. A total of 543 specific projects have been defined for the period up to 2028. The aim is to massively reduce the poverty rate, build 2,300 kilometers of paved national roads, lay 3,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable, and increase the electrification rate from 4% to 38%. The basis for this future program is the“National Development Plan 2024-2028.” Next week, the plan will be presented to the international public for the first time at an International Investment Round Table in Casablanca, Morocco.

“We are determined to unlock our country's largely untapped potential by accelerating economic growth, building resilient and sustainable infrastructure, improving basic public services, and providing incentives for investors,” emphasizes Prof. Faustin Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic.“The aim is, on the one hand, to set in motion a genuine dynamic of development and structural change in the country at the economic, social, and environmental levels and, on the other hand, to reduce poverty and improve the well-being of our population.”

The Central African Republic is considered one of the least developed countries in the world. However, much has changed since President Faustin-Archange Touadéra took office in 2016: the pacification of the country was followed by political stabilization and the renewal of state institutions. Economic indicators have also developed well: the inflation rate was 1.5% in 2024, the currency is stable, and economic growth is increasing steadily (2024: +5.1%). In the Global Soft Power Index 2025, the Central African Republic ranks 18th among African countries and 2nd in the Central African region.

Untapped potential – mineral resources, forests, arable land

The Central African Republic is a landlocked country surrounded by six direct neighbors: Chad to the north, Sudan and South Sudan to the east, Cameroon to the west, and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo to the south. Through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the CAR has access to 1.3 billion people. The CAR has around 15 million hectares of arable land, of which only 5% is currently cultivated. The tropical climate with abundant rainfall, fertile soil, and large water resources is extremely favorable for the cultivation of cassava, corn, rice, peanuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, sugar cane, sesame, and oil palm. Cotton and industrial crops in particular have strong export potential.

A good third of the country's territory is forested, which is about 23 million hectares of forest. Precious species such as mahogany, sipo, sapelli, and iroko are not uncommon. Local wood processing, ecotourism, the development of forests as carbon sinks, and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification offer significant opportunities.

A World Bank analysis identified more than 470 mineral deposits, including diamonds, gold, uranium, lignite, iron, copper, limestone, columbite-tantalite, manganese, oil, nickel, and columbite-tantalite (coltan).

“The Central African Republic has considerable potential. To harness this potential, we must invest in human capital. This means bringing important infrastructure closer to the population – especially schools and health services. The National Development Plan is about laying the foundation for a forward-looking vision,” says Prime Minister Félix Moloua.“We are now creating the conditions for success – and inviting our partners to participate.”

'Ambition28' – investor conference kicks off future program

Under the title“Ambition 28,” the CAR government is inviting international investors to an Investment Round Table in Casablanca for the first time on September 14 and 15, 2025.

“The Round Table in Casablanca marks the start and sets an example for stronger international cooperation between the government of the Central African Republic and private and public partners,” said Prof. Richard Filakota, Minister of Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation.

During the two-day conference, President Touadéra and leading government officials will present the contents of the National Development Plan in detail. Representatives from the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the European Commission, the UN, the Arab Development Bank for Africa, the International Monetary Fund, the International Finance Corporation (ICF), and the host country, the Kingdom of Morocco, will emphasize in their keynotes the importance of international partnerships for the country's economic transformation. Panels will highlight investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, mining, infrastructure, digitalization, and tourism. Twenty-four specific projects will be presented.

The National Development Plan 2024–2028

“The National Development Plan is a turning point in our country's history. The conference is the necessary catalyst for this, bringing global players, financiers, and institutions together to work closely toward an economically strong future,” says Filakota.“We are not looking for handouts. We are looking for fair partners who recognize opportunities, want to do good business, and have the courage to write Africa's next success story together with us."

The National Development Plan is the Central African Republic's holistic strategy for the long-term transformation of the country. It focuses on security and the rule of law, human capital, infrastructure, value creation in productive sectors, climate resilience, and ecological development.

Further information on the Round Table:

Further information on the CAR's National Development Plan:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ambition28.

Media Contact:

Ambition28

Media Team

Mobile: +49 179 1372169

For more information, contact: ...

Central African Republic

Ministry of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation

2nd District, Bangui

...

Phone: (+236) 72 58 43 33