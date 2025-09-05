Malibu Boats, Inc. Unveils The All-New 2026 Wakesetter 21 LX: Compact Innovation With Big-Market Potential

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU), the global leader in watersports towboat innovation, today announced the launch of the all-new 2026 Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX, a sport-forward wakeboat designed to deliver multi-sport versatility in a compact, highly accessible package.

Building on Malibu's 40-year legacy of industry leadership, the new 21 LX advances the Company's strategy of broadening its product portfolio to capture growing demand among active watersports families seeking both performance and practicality.

Strategic Market Positioning

The 21 LX occupies a unique niche in the high-growth 21-foot category. At 21'5” in length, with a 102” beam, 13-person capacity, and 3,425 lbs. of ballast, the model blends Malibu's proven performance technology with a size profile that increases towability and opens new opportunities in restricted waterways. With a weight of 4,900 lbs. and a 55-gallon fuel tank, the 21 LX is engineered for both endurance and convenience, giving families an entry point into Malibu's Wakesetter line without compromise.

Product Highlights – Key Innovations

The 2026 Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX introduces a set of targeted innovations that strengthen Malibu's competitive position. The model features new styling inside and out with a sport-inspired windshield and redesigned interior. The Ascend Tower adds customizable styling, integrated board storage, premium audio readiness, and new tow points.

Driver comfort is advanced with an available heated steering wheel, while performance versatility is enhanced by offering a choice of the Wake PlusTM Hull for surf and wakeboarding or the Diamond HullTM for multi-sport families.

Operational upgrades include Malibu-exclusive three-coil wireless charging, the Dry Ride Thru-Hull Ballast system that reduces spray during operation, and upgraded non-blush vinyl for long-term durability.

Leadership Perspective

“This model was purpose-built for today's watersports households,” said Rachael Green, SVP of Operations and Engineering at Malibu Boats, Inc.“The 21 LX represents the perfect combination of premium Malibu performance and practical versatility, opening up our brand to new buyers while strengthening our commitment to innovation and value across the portfolio.”

“As both a professional wakeboarder and a coach, I see firsthand what families need in a boat,” said Tarah Mikacich, Malibu Boats athlete since 2012.“The 21 LX is incredibly versatile-it delivers world-class wakes and waves, but it's also easy to trailer, efficient to run, and built with the thoughtful details that make every day on the water better. It's the kind of boat I know riders and families alike are going to love.”

Availability

The 2026 Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX is available now through Malibu's worldwide dealer network.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20'–40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A preeminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fishermen, and watersports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

For more information, visit , , , , or .

