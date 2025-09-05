Virbac : Declaration Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights 08/2025
|Date
|Total number of shares representing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|August, 31 2025
|8 390 660
|Gross total of voting rights : 12 705 441
|Net total* of voting rights : 12 692 605
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: ...
Website:
Attachment
-
Total_nb_of_voting_rights_and_shares_31_08_2025
