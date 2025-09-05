WRD Events 2025: Join GARC's Global Community To Create Awareness Around Rabies

WRD 2025 theme banner

KS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For 2025, the World Rabies Day theme is Act Now: You, Me, Community. This year, GARC is calling on you, me, and our communities to take responsibility, work together, and drive real change. For the first time in its 19-year history, the theme for World Rabies Day does not include the word "rabies", showing how well-established this movement has become. Whether you are an individual, part of an organization, or a decision-maker, the time to act is now.

One way to take action in 2025 is by organizing a World Rabies Day event. By organizing an event, you will be taking part in a global movement focused on creating awareness and educating communities to help eliminate rabies. GARC has compiled a comprehensive Event Planning Manual to make it as easy as possible for you to host an event. You can download the manual from the GARC website. In this manual you will find the following:

.Ideas for World Rabies Day events.

.Guidelines on how to plan your World Rabies Day event.

.Guidelines for communicating with different audiences to promote World Rabies Day and your specific event.

.Communication templates that you can adapt to suit your event's needs.

What is World Rabies Day?

World Rabies Day is the first and only global campaign for rabies with the purpose of

.creating awareness around all aspects of the disease,

.advocating for programs that will eliminate the disease, and

.educating people on how to prevent dog bites and safely interact with all dogs.

Whether you are a veterinarian, a medical professional, a teacher, a dog-lover, or someone who cares about your community, World Rabies Day is your opportunity to join a global community actively working towards rabies elimination.

What is a World Rabies Day event?

A World Rabies Day event is any event or activity held on, or near, 28 September that promotes awareness about:

.rabies prevention,

.rabies elimination, and/or

.how to reduce rabies transmission (like events focusing on how to safely vaccinate dogs).

Why should you register your event?

World Rabies Day events play a crucial role in supporting rabies prevention and elimination efforts. Your event will help to encourage people to join GARC's global community. By hosting an event you will help to create awareness around rabies, how the disease spreads, and also help to create understanding around what people can do to prevent the disease. Through a World Rabies Day event, you will have an opportunity to

.celebrate your rabies elimination successes so far,

.build support for existing challenges, and

.increase awareness of rabies prevention in at-risk communities.

Share your events with the world

Register your World Rabies Day event as soon as possible. You will find the registration link on GARC's dedicated World Rabies Day platform . Only registered events:

.are promoted on the GARC website and social media streams,

.will receive a certificate of recognition for their participation in World Rabies Day,

.stand a chance to be entered into the World Rabies Day awards, and

.show the rest of the world the strength and commitment of the rabies prevention movement in your country

When you register your World Rabies Day event, you publicly voice your support towards raising rabies awareness. You also join the global community actively working towards making a rabies-free world a reality. GARC has a dedicated World Rabies Day platform on their website that reaches hundreds of thousands of people.

World Rabies Day resources

GARC's World Rabies Day platform has a variety of World Rabies Day logos that are available in multiple languages. If your language is not there, you can contact GARC to have it translated in your own language. You can also find all the logos, as well as this year's themed logos, banners, and social media frame, as well as several other free-to-use rabies resources.

For World Rabies Day 2025, will you join GARC's global Communities Against Rabies?

