Innosyn B.V. And Synsilico B.V. Join Forces In Enzyme Engineering

SynSilico's computational enzyme engineering capabilities together with InnoSyn's biocatalysis expertise at scale is capturing the full potential of enzymes.

GELEEN, LIMBURG, NETHERLANDS, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For more than two decades, SynSilico 's mother company InnoSyn has been a trusted partner in biocatalysis, enzyme screening, and enzyme production, successfully scaling up over 30 enzymatic processes. Today, we are proud to announce the expansion of InnoSyn's capabilities with the addition of our advanced computational enzyme engineering, provided. Together, our combined expertise under the InnoSyn group unlocks the full innovation potential of enzymes for our customers.SynSilico's Enzyme Engineering Platform brings together deep knowledge of structure–sequence–function relationships with state-of-the-art biophysics and AI-driven tools. Functional computational models map the critical determinants of binding, stability, selectivity and catalysis, identifying amino acid positions-both near and distant from the active site-that are critical for enzyme performance. Automated design algorithms generate optimal residue combinations to enhance targeted properties, with the most promising variants being produced and validated under application-relevant conditions.With this expanded capability, InnoSyn now provides an end-to-end offering in enzyme innovation-from computational design and laboratory validation through to production and industrial scale-up. This seamless integration ensures that our partners have comprehensive support in advancing enzymatic solutions from concept to commercial reality.

