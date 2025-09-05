Blog Chicks Online Magazine Commence Features On Artists In Business

Australian Bloggers

Blog Chicks lifestyle web portal have commenced publishing a series of features on unusual art related careers starting with signwriters in Australia.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blog Chicks is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During September, they have responded to reader enquiries relating to what careers there are in the art industry other than being an artist selling to galleries.on signwriting artists in business.The first feature is on signwriting and Absolute Sign Solutions have agreed to give the Blog Chicks team expert insights on this.Established in 1991, Absolute Sign Solutions, a member of the Australian Sign and Graphics Association. They become a leader in signage solutions for the Northern Beaches and beyond. It's two principal partners, Grant and Matt, have extensive experience not only in the sign industry but in visual arts and graphic design and photography. Both have qualified trade certificates in signwriting and design, and both have studied visual art at NSW University – City Art Institute.Based in Brookvale on Sydney's Northern Beaches, they have established a working relationship with many successful small businesses. Their Northern Beaches signage company uses the latest technology to produce signs, car decals, posters, banner making, sticker printing etc, and we are experts in traditional hand painted signwriting and murals – a service many 'instant' sign shops cannot provide. They are proud to assist small to large corporations with building business identity and advertising solutions to generate income.Learn more about Absolute Sign Solutions and their array of signage services via their website here: /Diane Muller, Head of Content for Blog Chicks Lifestyle Magazine said this in her interview with Eleven Media“The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Blog Chicks and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here:About Blog ChicksBlog Chicks is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

