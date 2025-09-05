Brazil's Steel Industry On The Brink As Imports Surge, Warns Gerdau
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo, September 5, 2025 - Brazil's once-robust steel sector faces an existential threat as cheap imports flood the domestic market and factory utilization plummets, according to André B. Gerdau Johannpeter, chairman of the board at Gerdau, one of the world's largest steel producers.
In remarks published in Revista Oeste, Johannpeter painted a stark picture: steel imports-led by China-now account for nearly a quarter of Brazil's consumption , up from around 10 percent just a few years ago.
Domestic mills are operating at just 65 percent of capacity, leaving more than one-third of furnaces idle and driving fixed costs to unsustainable levels.
“ This is the most turbulent year for Brazilian steel in decades,” Johannpeter said. “If these trends continue, we risk the complete demobilization of our national steelmaking chain. ”
Imports and Idle Capacity
Pressure on Trade Defenses
Despite recent hikes in import tariffs, anti-dumping measures have failed to curb the influx , industry insiders say. Loopholes in enforcement and tariff quotas have allowed predatory-priced steel to continue undercutting domestic production.
A federal anti-dumping probe into Chinese hot-rolled steel has been under way since June, but no decisive action has stemmed the tide.
Broader Economic and Geopolitical Strains
Brazil's steelmakers face headwinds on multiple fronts:
Stakes for Jobs and Infrastructure
The steel sector underpins employment for hundreds of thousands across mining, production, logistics, and fabrication.
A collapse of local capacity would imperil these jobs and expose Brazil 's infrastructure agenda to supply disruptions and currency-driven price volatility.
Steel also feeds critical downstream industries-automotive, heavy machinery, appliances, and real estate development.“ Without a stable domestic steel base, every major infrastructure and industrial project faces higher costs and greater uncertainty, ” warns an industry analyst.
A Call for Decisive Policy
Executives and trade unions alike are calling on Brasília to:
As Gerdau and peers shift capital toward better-protected markets abroad, Brazil stands at a crossroads: enact robust trade defenses and domestic support, or watch its historic steel industry become a relic of the past.
