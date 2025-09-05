'Inaccurate And Misleading': India Dismisses Peter Navarro's Rant, Says 'No Comments' On Trump Post
“We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr. Navarro, and obviously reject them,” said Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday.Also Read | Trump tariffs: India plans relief package for exporters amid 50% US duties
When asked about US President Donald Trump's latest post about 'losing India, Russia to darkest China' , Jaiswal said:“no comments.”What did Peter Navarro say
Earlier, while defending the 50% tariff on all Indian goods imposed by US President Donald Trump, Navarro had claimed that “Brahmins are profiteering” at the expense of Indian people.Also Read | Ex-US NSA John Bolton slams Donald Trump again amid Tariff row
The Trump aide had further claimed that he failed to understand why India was strengthening its ties with Moscow and Beijing.“I would just say the Indian people, please, understand what's going on here. The Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop,” Navarro said during an interview with Fox News.What the MEA said
Besides 'dismissing' Navarro's controversial claims, Randhir Jaiswal further said talks between US and India are currently underway.
- Jaiswal stated that both India and US“share a comprehensive global strategic partnership”, which is anchored in“shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties.” This partnership has“weathered several transitions and challenges” he added.
- “We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests.” “As you would have seen, I would draw your attention to a joint military exercise that is underway in Alaska. A few days ago, there was a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting... Talks between both countries is going on and we are committed to strengthening our partnership,” said Randhir Jaiswal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment