Katharine, Duchess Of Kent Passes Away At 92, Buckingham Palace Issues Statement

The Duchess of Kent, Katharine, who was the oldest member of the British Royal Family, passed away at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the official statement read.“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

The statement added,“The King and Queen, along with all members of the Royal Family, join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering The Duchess's life-long devotion to the organisations she supported, her love for music, and her compassion for young people.”

Who was Katharine, Duchess of Kent?

Katharine was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. With her passing, the royal family has lost one of its most distinctive and compassionate figures, the BBC reported.

Early life and royal wedding

Born Katharine Worsley into an aristocratic, land-owning family in Yorkshire, she joined the royal family when she married the Duke of Kent in 1961.

Their wedding at York Minster was a grand affair, attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and other senior royals. Princess Anne served as one of the bridesmaids.

After her marriage, the Duchess became a familiar face at royal events, taking on various official duties while also carving out her own path and identity within the royal family.

A familiar face at Wimbledon

Perhaps the most recognisable images of the Duchess come from her many years at the Wimbledon tennis championships, where she was a regular presence in the Royal Box. She became known for her warm interactions with players, famously consoling a tearful Jana Novotna after her heartbreaking loss in the 1993 women's singles final, BBC reported.

Five years later, she returned to present the trophy to Novotna when she won the championship. In 2017, the Duchess expressed her deep sadness at Novotna's passing from cancer at the age of 49.

However, it was later reported that she had a falling out with Wimbledon authorities after attempting to bring the 12-year-old son of a bereaved friend into the Royal Box, which was not permitted under tournament rules.

A lifelong love for music and education

Music was a defining passion in Katharine's life. She sang with the Bach Choir and described music as deeply emotional for her, both as a performer and listener.

In the mid-1990s, the Duchess took an unusual step for a member of the royal family: she became a part-time music teacher at Wansbeck Primary School in Kingston upon Hull. Students and parents knew her simply as Mrs. Kent, unaware of her royal background, the BBC reported.

Deeply moved by the challenges faced by children in deprived neighbourhoods, she described some housing estates as being“like Berlin Walls around them.” Inspired to make a difference, she later founded a charity aimed at giving young people access to musical instruments and education.

Speaking about her time as a teacher, she once said:“My connection will always be there. I love those children, I love East Hull. I wouldn't have stayed there for 13 years if I hadn't.”

Personal struggles and faith

The Duchess faced personal tragedy in 1977 when her fourth child, a son, was stillborn. The loss led to a period of intense emotional turmoil, during which she spent seven weeks in hospital with what was then described by palace officials as“nervous exhaustion.”

At a time when mental health was less openly discussed, she later spoke candidly about her struggles with acute depression.

In 1994, she made a historic decision by converting to Catholicism, becoming the first senior royal to do so in more than 300 years. She described it as“a long-pondered personal decision” and was received into the Catholic Church by Cardinal Basil Hume.

Following her conversion, she volunteered at the Passage homelessness charity, co-founded by Cardinal Hume, which today receives strong support from the Prince of Wales.

A life of quiet service

Over the years, the Duchess gradually stepped back from her public royal role and stopped using the HRH title, choosing instead to focus on her charitable work and music education efforts.

She is survived by her husband, the Duke of Kent, aged 89, and their three children, two sons and a daughter.

An online condolence book will be opened in the coming days, and details of the funeral will be announced by Buckingham Palace soon.