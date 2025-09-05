Military Laser Systems Market Size To Surpass USD 10.84 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 8.93% Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Military Laser Systems Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Advanced Defense Technologies and Precision-Guided Weaponry Austin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military Laser Systems Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Military Laser Systems Market size was valued at USD 5.47 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.84 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% during 2025-2032.” Laser-Based Air Defense Demonstrates Strategic Potential A recent trial on June 27, 2025, successfully integrated directed energy weapons with kinetic systems to strengthen layered air defense against low-altitude drones (LAD). The demonstration highlighted the effectiveness of laser-based solutions in addressing emerging airborne threats where conventional short-range defenses are insufficient. This approach reflects a growing focus on multi-layered defense architectures that combine high-energy lasers with kinetic interceptors to deliver enhanced precision, cost-efficiency, and rapid response. The integration supports real-time targeting, swarm suppression, and minimal collateral damage, aligning with global defense modernization strategies and the rising adoption of laser programs to improve combat readiness and counter evolving threats posed by unmanned aerial systems. Get a Sample Report of Military Laser Systems Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Rheinmetall AG

Leonardo S.p.A.

MBDA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Textron Inc.

Saab AB

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Hanwha Aerospace

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

General Atomics

Dynetics Inc. Directed Energy Solutions LLC

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.47 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.93% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Output Power(<10 kW, 10 kW TO 100 kW, >100 kW)

. Platform(Space, Naval, Airborne and Land)

. Technology(Solid-state Laser , Fiber Laser , Semiconductor Laser , Gas Laser , Liquid Laser and Free-electron Laser)

. End Use(Target Designation and Ranging , Navigation, Guidance, & Control , Defensive Countermeasures , Communication System and Directed Energy Weapons)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Output Power

In 2024, the 10 kW to 100 kW segment held around 46% share, driven by growing deployment of miniaturized, man-portable laser weapons for ground and naval support, particularly for counter-drone and short-range air defense missions.

The >100 kW segment is projected to grow fastest at a 15.20% CAGR from 2025–2032, fueled by rising demand for ultra-high energy systems targeting advanced threats including cruise missiles, aircraft, and hypersonic weapons.

By Platform

In 2024, the Airborne segment held about 34% share, driven by the adoption of high-energy lasers on fighter jets, UAVs, and aerial platforms for precise targeting, counter-drone missions, and threat neutralization. Lightweight modules and power optimization support next-gen systems.

The Space segment is projected to grow fastest at an 11.86% CAGR from 2025–2032, fueled by rising investments in space-based directed energy weapons, satellite defense, and anti-missile applications amid increasing geopolitical tensions.

By Technology

In 2024, the Solid-state Laser segment held about 34% share, driven by its high beam quality, compact design, low power consumption, and strong suitability for mobile and airborne platforms. These lasers are widely used in tactical applications, such as target illumination, rangefinding, and counter-UAS missions.

The Free-electron Laser segment is projected to grow fastest at a 13.04% CAGR during 2025–2032, supported by its flexible wavelength, high power scalability, and rising defense investments in advanced missile defense and long-range threat neutralization.

By End Use

In 2024, the Navigation, Guidance & Control segment held about 25% share, driven by growing demand for precision strikes and real-time target acquisition, enhancing accuracy and reducing collateral damage across air, ground, and naval forces.

The Directed Energy Weapons segment is projected to grow fastest at a 15.23% CAGR over 2025–2032, fueled by rising drone and hypersonic threats, offering speed-of-light engagement, low cost per shot, and scalable lethality for next-generation defense systems.

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, LATAM & MEA Military Laser Systems Market Outlook

In 2024, North America led with 44% revenue share, driven by high defense budgets, rapid procurement of directed energy systems, and strong U.S. Department of Defense initiatives for missile defense, drone neutralization, and tactical superiority.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest at a 10.63% CAGR during 2025–2032, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, increased defense spending in China and India, and a shift toward indigenous laser weaponization for air and naval defense.

Europe is emerging as a key region, supported by the European Defence Fund, NATO-led R&D, and investments in laser-based missile defense and precision-guided technologies. LATAM and MEA are experiencing steady growth through modernization programs, border security initiatives, and collaborations in counter-drone and directed energy systems.

Recent Developments:

On April 7, 2025, Thales unveiled a new Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) featuring 3-axis Ring Laser Gyro and MEMS accelerometers, 20% smaller, 10% lighter, and more energy-efficient. Built at Valence and Châtellerault sites in France, it ensures resilient navigation against GPS jamming and spoofing, supporting civil and military platforms across air, land, and sea.

