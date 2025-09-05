Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) Announces Negotiations For Landmark Renewable Energy Development In Southern California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) (“Green Rain” or the“Company”), a clean-energy company dedicated to reshaping the future of sustainable power, today confirmed that it is in advanced negotiations for a landmark renewable energy project in Southern California.

The project envisions the development of a next-generation solar energy installation, strategically positioned on a 4.2-acre semi-rural property in San Diego County. The site is owned by a well-known African American author, whose commitment to sustainability and community wellness complements Green Rain's mission to deliver transformative energy solutions that generate both economic returns and social impact.

A Unique Intersection of Energy, Community, and Vision

The initiative will combine renewable power production with community-focused amenities, representing a first-of-its-kind project in the region. The property is being designed as an eco-retreat and wellness hub, complete with resort-style accommodations, organic farming, recreational amenities, and teaching kitchens – all powered and supported by renewable energy.

Preliminary negotiations include:



A solar generation facility designed to deliver reliable, clean electricity to the grid while offsetting on-site demand.

Battery storage systems that provide resiliency, peak-shaving, and backup power.

Potential solar carport installations, maximizing usable space and blending function with sustainability.

Participation in SDG&E's low-income assistance program, dedicating a portion of power to reduce utility costs for disadvantaged families. Flexible financial models, including land lease agreements, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and joint ventures, designed to optimize shareholder value.



Positioning for Growth in a Multi-Billion Dollar Market

California is targeting 100% renewable energy by 2050, and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) remains one of the fastest-growing markets for distributed renewable power. With demand for solar and storage solutions at record highs, Green Rain believes this negotiation marks the beginning of a transformational growth phase for the Company.

“This project positions Green Rain at the forefront of the clean-energy transition in one of the nation's most competitive renewable energy markets,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.“We are not only pursuing profitability – we are demonstrating how renewable energy can uplift communities, support California's clean-energy mandate, and establish a blueprint for future developments nationwide.”

Strategic Synergy with Community Development

The property itself is undergoing parallel developments, including a resort-style main house, additional dwelling units for medical professionals, off-grid tiny homes for short-term rental, and organic farming initiatives aimed at community empowerment and food sustainability.

By integrating a large-scale solar component, the project will become a showcase for how renewable energy can power modern living, economic opportunity, and environmental responsibility all on a single site.

Next Steps

The Company stressed that while negotiations are progressing, no definitive agreements have been executed at this time. However, management views the discussions as a catalyst that could drive substantial near-term growth opportunities, both for Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. and its shareholders.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on the development and acquisition of sustainable energy assets. The Company's mission is to create value for shareholders by building projects that meet the global demand for clean energy while advancing environmental and community goals. Its strategy includes solar, wind, and energy storage solutions that reflect the urgent transition toward a decarbonized energy future.

For more information, visit:

Investor Relations: investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter):

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow us on Instagram: #

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

...