Miller & Miller's Sept. 13-14 Auctions Feature Petroliana, Coin-Ops, Automobilia, Advertising

New Hamburg, ON -- The good folks at Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. are back from summer recess, tanned and rested, and they'll hit the ground running with back-to-back online-only auctions on September 13th and 14th. Each day will have a morning session and an evening session, starting at 9am and 6pm Eastern time. Over 1,000 lots will come up for bid.

The September 13 morning session, featuring the Terry Henderson Collection, has 377 lots of advertising signs, petroliana, coin-op and automobilia. The evening session, titled Push Comes to Shove, will contain 161 lots of advertising signs and petroliana. The September 14 auction will feature Parts 1 & 2 of the Don Titherington Advertising Collection, 436 lots across two sessions.

“Collectors have their pick from a quantity of high-quality advertising in these two sales,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.“Terry Henderson's collection of petroliana and advertising kicks off the September 13 sale. Terry's focus on rarity and perfection is evident.”

Mr. Miller added,“September 14 features exclusively the Don Titherington collection of general store advertising. For decades Don slowly built a world-class collection often upgrading multiple times before settling on the examples you'll see in catalogue. His entire collection will be sold.”

The Sept. 13 morning session will be led by a pair of items with $12,000-$15,000 estimates. One is a circa 1920s Canadian two-sided lithographed tin from around the 1920s for C.C. Snowden Numidian Automobile Cylinder Oil, with an image believed to be a race car from the 1911 Indy 500. The tin, thought to contain 1 Imperial gallon, was made by The Thomas Davidson Mfg. Co., Montreal. It measures 8 3⁄4 inches by 10 3⁄4 inches. Side A is graded 8.25. Side B is graded 8.75.

The other is a Canadian 1946 single-sided, three-piece porcelain White Rose Service Station banner sign set, with all three pieces showing excellent color and gloss. The panel overall is 17 inches tall by 94 inches wide. The circle midway says“White Rose” with the iconic White Rose logo, graded 8.75. The left banner reads“Gasoline” and is graded 8.75. The right of the banner reads“Motor Oil” and is graded 9.25. Each piece is marked“P&M 47” on the lower right edge.

All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.

Also sold in the morning on Day 1 will be a Canadian 1940s single-sided porcelain Red Indian Gasoline Service Station dealer sign, round and impressive at 60 inches in diameter. The sign, with the instantly recognizable Red Indian logo, shows strong gloss but loss of luster in areas. It's marked“The W. F. Vilas Co. Ltd. Cowansville P.Q.” lower edge (estimate: $8,000-$12,000).

Up for bid in the evening session on Sept. 13 is a single-sided porcelain Orange Crush door sign (“Come Again, Thank You”), measuring 9 1⁄2 inches by 3 1⁄2 inches. The door sign is unmarked and ungraded, but it's had some restoration work done and shows strong color and gloss. Also, it's been authenticated by TAC (as have all items both auction days) (estimate: $1,200-$1,500).

Two lots with $20,000-$25,000 pre-sale estimates will cross the auction block the morning of September 14th. The first is a Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Five Roses Flour, which became a pantry staple across Canada following its launch in 1888 by the Lake of the Woods Milling Company in Keewatin, Ontario. Its famous 1915 cookbook was distributed free with a purchase. The field of the 42 inch by 26 inch sign is unrestored and superb. Grade: 8.5.

The second is a German 1950s single-sided porcelain sign for Pez peppermint candies, invented in 1927 in Austria by Eduard Haas III, originally as a breath mint marketed for adults. Later, the introduction of the familiar dispensers transformed Pez into a beloved treat for children and collectors worldwide. The sign is graded highly at 9.5 and measures 29 inches by 19 inches. The graphic design is after artwork by Gerhard Brause. It's marked“Made in Germany” lower right.

Also up for bid in the morning on Day 2 is a Canadian 1940s double-sided porcelain sign for White Rose Gasoline, round and 48 inches in diameter. Side A is graded 8.75; side B, 8.5. White Rose was a Canadian petroleum company affiliated with Canadian Oil Companies, Ltd., which gained widespread distribution across Ontario and the Maritimes (estimate: $9,000-$12,000).

Up for bid on the evening of September 14th is an American 1910s framed lithographed paper advertisement under glass for Piedmont Cigarettes. The sign is retained in its original frame measuring 38 1⁄2 inches by 25 inches. Piedmont gained visibility through inclusion in baseball card promotions. Today, Piedmont cards are highly prized by collectors (estimate: $900-$1,200).

As these are online-only auctions, there will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast to watch the lots close in real time. The sales beginning at 6pm have no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 6pm Eastern on each date.

