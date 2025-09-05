Electrocore Announces Departure Of Peter Cuneo From The Board Of Directors And Elects Thomas J. Errico, MD As Chairman Of The Board
“I want to offer my gratitude, and my congratulations to Peter Cuneo on his retirement from the electroCore Board of Directors,” commented Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore, Inc.“Peter has provided exceptional counsel to management and advocated strongly for all shareholders as a Board member since 2020 and as Chairman since 2021. His leadership and guidance during his tenure as Chairman was key in the turn-around of electroCore, and we wish him success as he continues to share his insights on leadership through his podcast, Superhero Leadership.”
“Dr. Errico co-founded electroCore and has been a consistent advocate for shareholders,” added Mr. Goldberger.“Dr. Errico's counsel as the Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee has proven invaluable to both management and the board and I look forward to his leadership and continued stewardship as Chairman.”
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated contributions of new directors, the Company's future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as“anticipates,”“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore's results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at .
Contact
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
...
