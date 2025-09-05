ME Elecmetal Invites Community To 2025 Manufacturing Day Open House In Duluth, MN

ME Elecmetal's MFG Day Open House

- Scott Schudalla, Vice President of Manufacturing at ME ElecmetalDULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ME Elecmetal is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 Manufacturing Day initiative with an open house event at its U.S. foundry in Duluth, Minnesota. This event will offer a unique opportunity for employees, customers, students, educators, and community members to experience firsthand the innovation, craftsmanship, and career potential that define modern metal casting.Open-House Schedule:.Duluth, Minnesota – Saturday, October 4, 2025, | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PMIn alignment with the goals of Manufacturing Day-a nationwide initiative dedicated to inspiring the next generation of manufacturing professionals-ME Elecmetal will offer facility tours, live metal casting demonstrations, and educational programming designed to highlight the critical role of manufacturing in the U.S. economy.This event is also an opportunity to honor and recognize ME Elecmetal employees by providing them with a platform to share their workplace and contributions with family and friends.“At ME Elecmetal, Manufacturing Day is more than a public outreach initiative-it is a celebration of our people and our purpose,” said Scott Schudalla, Vice President of Manufacturing at ME Elecmetal.“It allows us to highlight the important work being done within our facilities, underscore the value of American manufacturing, and demonstrate the potential of metal casting as a meaningful and rewarding career path.”As a cornerstone of the U.S. manufacturing sector, the metal casting industry supports vital supply chains across aerospace, automotive, agriculture, construction, mining, and more. With an estimated 3.8 million manufacturing jobs projected to open in the next decade, events like these are critical in addressing workforce needs and fostering a deeper understanding of the opportunities manufacturing offers.This event also reflects ME Elecmetal's broader commitment to community engagement and outreach. The company actively partners with local schools, vocational programs, and industry associations to support STEM education, workforce development, and sustainability awareness. From employee volunteer initiatives to charitable contributions, to hands-on learning experiences, ME Elecmetal works to build lasting relationships with the communities where it operates-helping to shape the future of mining and manufacturing by investing in the people who power it.To learn more and register for ME Elecmetal's 2025 Manufacturing Day event, please visit:About ME ElecmetalME Elecmetal is a leading global supplier and strategic partner in the mineral processing, aggregate, construction, and recycling industries, renowned for its commitment to innovation and technology. Dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions, ME Elecmetal consistently exceeds customer expectations worldwide.With a comprehensive range of products and services-including grinding media, mill liners, crusher liners, and large specialty castings-ME Elecmetal is the preferred partner for crusher operators and mineral processors looking to optimize their operations.The company operates ten state-of-the-art metallurgical plants strategically located across Chile, the USA, Peru, China, South Africa, Indonesia, and Zambia. With a robust manufacturing capacity exceeding 134,000 tons for foundry products and 600,000 tons for grinding media, the company continues to meet the growing demands of the mining industry.ME Elecmetal's commercial presence extends to over forty countries, solidifying ME Elecmetal's position as a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to critical sectors around the world. Learn more about ME Elecmetal's global footprint and commitment to excellence in integral solutions at .

