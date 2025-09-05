Educational Institutions In Kashmir Remain Shut For Third Day
Srinagar- Educational institutions across Kashmir remained closed for the third day on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in the aftermath of the flood-like situation in the valley, officials said.
Class work in all schools and colleges in the Kashmir valley was suspended for two more days from Friday and would resume on Monday.
Director School Education, Kashmir, in an order issued on Thursday, said it has become imperative to ensure the safety of school premises before the resumption of class work.
He said in the backdrop of the recent inclement weather conditions and the subsequent flood situation, along with gusty winds, several school buildings were submerged and some structures sustained damage.
Accordingly, all class work in all government as well as private schools in Kashmir division shall commence from Monday, the order read.
