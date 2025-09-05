Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Educational Institutions In Kashmir Remain Shut For Third Day

Educational Institutions In Kashmir Remain Shut For Third Day


2025-09-05 07:03:09
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational photo

Srinagar- Educational institutions across Kashmir remained closed for the third day on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in the aftermath of the flood-like situation in the valley, officials said.

Class work in all schools and colleges in the Kashmir valley was suspended for two more days from Friday and would resume on Monday.

Director School Education, Kashmir, in an order issued on Thursday, said it has become imperative to ensure the safety of school premises before the resumption of class work.

He said in the backdrop of the recent inclement weather conditions and the subsequent flood situation, along with gusty winds, several school buildings were submerged and some structures sustained damage.

Accordingly, all class work in all government as well as private schools in Kashmir division shall commence from Monday, the order read.

MENAFN05092025000215011059ID1110021769

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search