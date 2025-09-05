Why Is State Street Stock Gaining In Premarket Trading?
State Street (STT) stock rose nearly 1% in premarket trading with thin volumes on Friday, after Citi raised the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'
According to TheFly, the brokerage also raised the price target of the stock to $130 from $115. The new price target implies a near 14% upside compared to its closing price on Thursday.
The brokerage noted that while the return profiles of trust banks are impacted by volatility in the global market, the firm sees an "attractive opportunity" in State Street to drive organic fee growth while maintaining expense discipline to deliver positive operating leverage.
Momentum in new servicing wins also serves as evidence of "growing traction," Citi analysts reportedly said.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about State Street was in the 'neutral' territory at the time of writing.STT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:06 a.m. ET on Sept. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
The custodian bank's assets under custody and administration increased 10.6% to $49 trillion in the three months ended June 30, compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by higher market levels and flows. Its total fee revenue, the bulk of which it earns as a percentage of assets, climbed 10.7% to $2.72 billion in the quarter.
However, its quarterly profit slipped about 3% compared to the previous quarter.
State Street stock has gained over 16% this year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment