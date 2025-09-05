Delhi: Yamuna Flows Above DANGER Mark, Floodwater Enters Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate Traffic Diverted From IP College
Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, is closed after the national capital was placed on flood alert. Visuals from Vasudev Ghat, Swami Narayan Temple at Civil Lines, Monastery Market and several other places show roads and streets submerged in water due to flooding.Also Read | Yamuna floods Delhi: When damages touched ₹10 crore - Dogs swam
This caused heavy traffic congestion near ISBT Kashmere Gate which prompted Delhi Traffic Police to issue a travel advisory for motorists to avoid affected routes.
Despite a slight decline in the water level on September 5, the sacred river continues to flow above the danger level. At 8:00 AM on Friday, the water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.31 metres which receded from 207.35 metres in 2 hours. According to officials, the water is likely to recede further during the day.Also Read | Delhi-NCR traffic alert! Residents receive 'heavy rainfall' warning
The rising Yamuna river water level severely impacted traffic movement on Outer Ring Road, from Chandgiram Akhara to Hanuman Mandir.Also Read | Delhi batters fresh showers amid overflowing Yamuna, Gujarat on IMD's red alert Key diversions
Certain traffic routes have been diverted in the wake of the flood alert situation. Traffic movement has been diverted from:
- Wazirabad - Signature Bridge (for commercial vehicles) Chandgiram Akhara towards IP College Red Light IP College Red Light towards Shamnath Marg
“Traffic from Mall Road towards Outer Ring Road via IP College Red Light: Diverted via IP College Red Light → MGM → Shamnath Marg Rajniwas Marg→ Bhiku Ram Jain Marg → Tis Hazari Red Light → Barafkhana Chowk,” the advisory states.
Vehicular movement has been diverted from Wazirabad and Majnu Ka Tilla towards ISBT Outer Ring Road through“Chandgiram Akhara Red Light → MGM → Shamnath Marg Rajniwas Marg→ Bhiku Ram Jain Marg → Tis Hazari Red Light → Barafkhana Chowk.”
To bring the situation under control, pumps have also been installed around Vasudev Ghat to drain floodwater, people in the low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps and rescue operation by NDRF teams are underway around Madnapur Khadar, Kalindi Kunj and other severely impacted areas.
