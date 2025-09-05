Mumbai Police Unveil Robust Security Plan For Ganpati Visarjan After 'Human Bomb' And 'RDX' Threats
Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner, Law & Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that police deployment will include additional commissioner rank officers, constables. He also said that women police, both in uniform and civil dress, will be deployed on roads and at the immersion sites, reported ANI.What was the bomb threat?
Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police, said that it had received a threat from an organisation claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi,' which warned that multiple human bombs had been planted across the city.Also Read | Ganpati pandals on Air India plane crash, 'matter of utter shame,' says netizens
“Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai," said the Mumbai Police.Mumbai Police's security plan
- The Mumbai Police said that lifeguards have been deployed at all visarjan spots, and 65 natural spots and 205 ponds have been barricaded. Police deployment will include 10 additional commissioner-rank officers, 40 DCP-rank officers, 3000 inspector-rank officers and 15,000 constables.
- 14 companies of SRPF, 4 companies of CAPF, 3 teams for riot control will also be deployed. Prohibitory orders restricting the photography of immersed idols and circulation of the same on social media, use of drones in prohibited areas, has also been issued.
This year's Ganpati festivities will conclude on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the ten-day grand celebration in 'Maximus City.'Also Read | What did Mumbai Police say about 'alert' on Ganesh Visarjan after bomb threat?
The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.
