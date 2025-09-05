CM Omar Chairs Meeting To Review Post-Flood Scenario In J & K
Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a meeting on the post-flood scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots.
In a post on X, office of the Chief Minister informed that he directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, a round-the-clock monitoring through control rooms.
He also directed for frequent visits to affected areas and timely advisories urging residents to stay alert, avoid panic and cooperate with administration,” reads the post.
It added that the Chief Minister also emphasised swift restoration of essential services including power, water supply and road connectivity.
