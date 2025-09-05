Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CM Omar Chairs Meeting To Review Post-Flood Scenario In J & K

CM Omar Chairs Meeting To Review Post-Flood Scenario In J & K


2025-09-05 06:10:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a meeting on the post-flood scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots.

In a post on X, office of the Chief Minister informed that he directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, a round-the-clock monitoring through control rooms.

He also directed for frequent visits to affected areas and timely advisories urging residents to stay alert, avoid panic and cooperate with administration,” reads the post.

It added that the Chief Minister also emphasised swift restoration of essential services including power, water supply and road connectivity.

MENAFN05092025000215011059ID1110021622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search