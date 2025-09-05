Zelensky Met With Costa In Zakarpattia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I would like to thank the president for supporting Ukraine here today. We know you have a busy schedule, but you found the time to support Ukraine, and I thank you for coming to this region,” Zelensky said.

António Costa is expected to speak at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities today.“We are holding a regional summit, and your participation in the summit of our regions is very important,” the head of state noted.

He called today's talks with the President of the European Council“a very productive conversation,” which took place following yesterday's summit of the“Coalition of the Willing” in Paris.

“Yesterday, we were in Paris at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and we also spoke with the President of the United States of America and other European leaders. It feels like there is now a chance to push the situation forward for greater security and greater joint results for Ukraine and all of Europe,” Zelensky said.

He thanked the European Union and European institutions for their active participation in developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"I want to emphasize that we are creating a security system that will begin to function during wartime, will remain in place, and will be fully deployed after the war. Many details have already been worked out. There are 35 countries in our coalition of the willing. Of these, 26 are ready to participate in security guarantees. These are specific things on the ground, in the sky, in maritime space, in cyberspace, and also in financing our forces," the President said.

The head of state is also scheduled to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico today.

Earlier, European Union Ambassador Katarina Mathernová announced on Facebook that EU representatives, together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, would join national, regional, and local leaders at the Congress of Regional Authorities to honor the resilience of Ukrainian communities and work on their recovery and future in the EU.

“We will also celebrate a symbol of this future: the opening of a new European gauge railway line between Chop and Uzhhorod, which directly connects Ukraine with its European neighbors. A bridge of steel and solidarity. Ukraine is not just resisting. It is building forward - step by step, kilometer by kilometer - toward its European future," the ambassador emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky said after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing that its participants share Ukraine's view that Russia wants to continue the war, so pressure on the Russian Federation must be increased through sanctions. In particular, the European Union is working on the 19th package, and Japan is also preparing sanctions on its part.

