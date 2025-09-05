IS WIDEOPENWEST $5.20 PER SHARE BUYOUT FAIR? Kaskela Law LLC Is Actively Investigating The Shareholder Buyout And Encourages Investors To Promptly Contact The Firm To Protect Their Financial Interests
On August 11, 2025, WideOpenWest announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firms DigitalBridge Investments and Crestview Partners at a price of just $5.20 per share . Following the closing of this transaction, investors will be cashed out of their investment position and will not be permitted to share in any future upside of the company.
The investigation so far has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and consideration unfair to the company's shareholders. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target of $6.50 per share for WideOpenWest's shares.
WideOpenWest shareholders are encouraged to promptly contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (888) 715 – 1740, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):
CONTACT:
KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
(... )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
(... )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
