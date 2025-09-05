President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Road Renovation In Goygol District - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on measures for the major renovation of the Goygol-Topalhasanli-Shahriyar (8 km)-Zurnabad-Ganja-Mollajalilli highway in Goygol district, Trend reports.

The decree provides an initial allocation of 2 million manat ($1.1 million) from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.19.21 of the Distribution of Funds for State-Funded Investments (Investment Expenses) in the 2025 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by Presidential Order No. 445 dated January 10, 2025, to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the renovation of the road. The highway connects three settlements with a combined population of around 2,000, and the allocation forms part of the planned state investment expenditures for the year.