Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
National Team Begins Its Journey In World Cup Qualifiers

National Team Begins Its Journey In World Cup Qualifiers


2025-09-05 05:05:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national football team will begin its journey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on September 5, Azernews reports.

The team, led by Fernando Santos, will play their first match of Group D away against Iceland.

The match will take place at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, with a kickoff time of 22:45 (Baku time).

The main referee for the match is FIFA referee from the Netherlands, Sander van der Eijk. He will be assisted by Rens Blomink and Stefan de Groot.

The fourth official will be Mark Nagtegaal. The VAR referee will be Jeroen Manschot, with his assistant being Clay Ruppert.

It is also worth noting that in another match of this group, Ukraine will face France.

MENAFN05092025000195011045ID1110021458

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search