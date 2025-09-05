Onam 2025: How To Make Sweet And Crispy Sharkara Upperi At Home

What's an Onam Sadhya without the crunch and sweetness of Sharkara Upperi? These jaggery-coated banana chips are one of the most loved traditional snacks of Kerala. Their irresistible mix of sweetness, crunch, and spice makes them an essential part of every festive feast. And the best part? You can easily make them at home.

Why Prepare Sharkara Upperi at Home?

Sure, you'll find plenty of packets in stores during Onam, but homemade Sharkara Upperi always wins. Choosing fresh plantains, frying them crisp, and coating them in warm jaggery syrup fills your kitchen with festive aromas and your heart with nostalgia. It's not just a snack-it's tradition in every bite.

Sharkara Upperi Ingredients



2 kg plantain (slightly unripe)

1 kg jaggery

2 spoons dry ginger powder

1 spoon cardamom powder 1⁄2 liter oil (for frying)

Step-by-Step: How to Make Sharkara Upperi

1. Select slightly unripe plantains and cut them into small pieces.

2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the plantain pieces until crisp.

3. In another pan, melt jaggery with a little water.

4. Add dry ginger powder and cardamom powder to the jaggery syrup and stir well.

5. Add the fried plantain pieces into the syrup.

6. Mix until each piece is evenly coated and the syrup thickens.

7. Separate the pieces and let them cool completely.

Your crunchy, sweet Sharkara Upperi is ready!

Pro Tips from the Kitchen



Choose firm, slightly unripe plantains for the perfect crunch.

Fry on medium heat to ensure even crispness.

To prevent sticking, sprinkle a little rice flour on the fried pieces before coating. Store in an airtight container once cooled-it stays crisp for days.