Delhi-NCR Braces For Wet Week, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains Rivers Swell

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The national Capital and its adjoining regions are bracing for another spell of heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous showers across Delhi-NCR between September 5 and September 10.

According to the weather department, moderate rainfall with normal cloud cover is expected on September 5, while September 6 and 7 are likely to witness heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning.

After a brief respite on September 8 with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening, the IMD says, torrential downpours may return on September 9 again with thunder and lightning. Skies will remain partly cloudy on September 10.

Meteorologists warn that this fresh spell could last for an entire week, keeping the mercury between 34-35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels ranging from 55 to 90 per cent are expected to add to discomfort, making conditions sticky and oppressive for Delhi-NCR residents.

The persistent rainfall has already pushed up the water levels of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, triggering flooding around the banks, though water levels in Yamuna receded a little bit on Friday.

Officials said that over 43 villages in low-lying areas in Delhi-NCR have been affected, with many residents evacuated to safer locations. District administrations have deployed relief and rescue teams across vulnerable zones to provide assistance.

Experts caution that if the intensity of rainfall increases further, waterlogging and flooding could become critical.

Daily life is already hampered in several NCR cities due to severe traffic jams and waterlogged roads, and fresh downpours may worsen the situation.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid venturing into low-lying or flooded areas and to strictly follow IMD warnings.

People have also been advised to take precautions against lightning strikes by staying away from open spaces during thunderstorms.