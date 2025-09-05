Bio-Based Monomers Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of USD 8,935 Million In 2035 Factmr Report

Recycling Advances Transform Bio-based Monomers Market, Boosted by Technology and Policy Shifts

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the bio-based monomers market was valued at USD 4,194 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The bio-based monomers market is undergoing a strategic transformation as industries actively pivot towards renewable alternatives to fossil-derived polymers. The drivers of this transformation are regulatory-driven, the consumer demands eco- friendly consumables, and a rise in investor interests on the circular economy practice. The manufacturing industries are shifting the production lines to accept bio-based feedstocks, and this creates restructuring of the supply chain and related investments in the technologies with an emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint.Other important trends in the industry value chain are the increasing cooperation between agricultural biotechnology companies and chemicals manufacturing companies to maximize the use of fermentation and biomass conversion technology. Microbial fermentation and lignocellulosic feedstocks are at front in the creation of high-performance bio-monomers such as FDCA and bio-PDO. Currently, market players are competitively maintaining an edge in product upstream processing platforms, material performance and end-use tailoring of packaging, automotive and textiles.The market outlook remains positive, particularly in regions where renewable sourcing and environmentally oriented public procurement are integrated into policy frameworks. Pilot-scale facilities and innovation clusters are being established globally to accelerate commercial deployment. As end-use sectors adopt more rigorous sustainability practices, bio-based monomers are expected to become a standard component in future polymer design, supporting long-term positioning and alignment with ESG-related criteria.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe bio-based monomerss market is projected to grow at 1% CAGR and reach USD 8,935 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 4,435 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2035North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 906.4 millionSustainability mandates, renewable feedstock innovation, and rising demand for eco-conscious polymers are key drivers accelerating the adoption and commercialization of bio-based monomers across diverse industrial applications.” says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bio-based monomers Market:Key players in the bio-based monomers industry include BASF SE, Arkema SA, Corbion N.V., Avantium, NatureWorks LLC, GF Biochemicals, BioAmber, Roquette Frères, DSM-Firmenich (Reverdia), BASF SE, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, and DuPont.Market DevelopmentThe trend in last few years in the bio-based monomers market has been an action of collaborative projects in the field of agri-tech, biotech and material science. Such alliances are intended to heighten backward integration and to increase feedstock resilience.Growth strategies are put in place to improve the efficiency of production by ensuring that fermentation is optimized and the establishment of regional value chain is also put in place. Firms are also integrating innovation in the policy leverage in order to achieve long-term momentum in the circular material systems.In February 2025, Avantium partnered with Amcor Rigid Packaging USA to investigate the application of its plant-based PEF polymer in rigid containers for various sectors, including food, medical, home, and personal care products. Amcor also pledged to reserve capacity for PEF in upcoming licensed facilities, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.Bio-based monomers Industry News:In January 2024, BASF's Monomers Division and Xuchuan Chemical marked the expansion of their strategic partnership in Suzhou, China. The two companies began working together on biomass-balanced Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) for synthetic leather, with the goal of cutting carbon emissions in polyurethane production.By June 2025, Avantium entered a multiyear capacity reservation agreement with Royal Hordijk to secure future supplies of its 100% plant-based, fully recyclable polymer PEF (releaf). The collaboration will help Hordijk advance its sustainability targets in food, cosmetics, and consumer goods packaging.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the bio-based monomers market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.By Monomer Type (Aliphatic Acids, Diols & Polyols, Vinyl & Olefin Monomers (Drop-In), Aromatic Monomers), By Feedstock Source (Sugar- & Starch-based Crops, Lignocellulosic Biomass, Microbial/Algal Sources), By Production Route (Fermentation-Based, Chemical Conversion from Bio-intermediates, Thermochemical Conversion) By Application (Biodegradable Plastics, Bio-based Polyesters, Polyurethanes (foams, coatings, elastomers), Polyamides, Polyolefins, Others) and RegionCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Polyvinyl Alcohol Resins Market:Methyl Formate Market:Diethyl Ether Market:Rubber Accelerators Market:Editor's Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by Fact. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Bio-based Monomers Market as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.