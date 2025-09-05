Young Muslims In Qatar Reflect On Identity, Leadership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In today's fast-paced digital age, Islamic youth empowerment is more than a trend - it is a movement.

As young Muslims face growing cultural gaps driven by individualism and consumerism, many struggle to balance Muslim identity with modern expectations. From fashion choices to religious celebrations, the clash between tradition and modernity is increasingly evident.

Despite these challenges, Muslim youth in Qatar are turning to faith as a source of strength. Reflecting on this, a Muslim student pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering at Qatar Foundation's Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Tarteel Elamin Emam said,“My faith inspires my strength. I didn't reach this phase of my life despite my faith; rather, because of it.

“In Arabic, there is a word called Sanad which means backbone: a source of support, strength, and empowerment. And my faith is that – Sanad. It is the hand that will always catch me no matter how many obstacles I face or how many challenges lay ahead.”

For Emam, staying true to her faith is success in itself.“I've met many people who reject my beliefs,” she says.“They walk their path, and I walk mine. At times, our paths intersect, but this doesn't take away from my journey, and it won't determine my path ahead. Even the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encountered opinions, resistance, and misunderstanding.

“When thoughts of ego or hollow ambition try to cloud my vision, I return to what anchors me. I once heard a quote that never left me: We are living in an accepted prayer. My success is threaded with prayer. Because if I disconnect from the source, I lose meaning.”

Emam encourages her peers to stay true to their identity, without denying themselves or trying to please others.“You reached this point with your identity, not by erasing it – so don't trade it for validation. Being different will always be part of you; let it inspire, not conform. And remember, what is meant for you will not miss you – and what misses you was never meant for you.”

A student at Qatar University's College of Nursing, Tasami Kamal Elobied Hussein says empowerment and faith aren't in conflict – they feed each other.“I don't feel powerful despite being Muslim; I feel powerful because I am,” she said.

“My faith doesn't limit me; it liberates me and protects me from manipulation, doubt, and losing myself amid people's arguments or expectations. I know many enjoy questioning faith, especially in an era where science is idolized and spirituality is often dismissed.

“It's not just about praying or checking boxes. Even when I feel different from others – whether they are Muslims who treat religion as culture, or non-Muslims who see it as blind faith – I still stand tall. And even if I haven't changed the world yet, simply being aware of its reality, and my role in it, makes me powerful.”

When asked about achieving her goals while staying true to her religious values, Hussein said,“Success means remaining aligned with my values, purpose, and Islamic worldview. It means living as a vicegerent on Earth, not just as a contributor within the system. My academic performance is a tool that serves my purpose, but it doesn't define my worth or tell the whole story. Real success is when my beliefs become practical; when I use my worldview to generate new ideas, take action, and grow.”

But sometimes life doesn't go as planned, so what happens then?“It's hard,” she says.“Being rejected or misunderstood hurts. There are moments when I wish I could simply be accepted instead of questioned. Especially as a 19-year-old girl, when all we want is to feel included.

“Yet I always remind myself that this pain motivates me to pursue a greater purpose. I keep trying, at every single chance I get, to help others see what I see. I try to understand them first, meet them where they are, and gently guide them out of their comfort zones. I want all of us to wake up. Whether or not it makes a difference immediately, I do my part and I leave the rest to Allah.”

