National Committee For Preparation Of NHRC Action Plan Holds Its First Meeting


2025-09-05 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Acting Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairperson of the National Committee for the Preparation of the National Human Rights Action (NHRC) Plan (2026-2030) Sarah Abdullah Al Saadi chaired the committee's first meeting, held Thursday at the Ministry's headquarters.

The meeting discussed the preparation of the National Human Rights Action Plan.

The Committee highlighted the importance of this plan as a key national strategy for consolidating the State of Qatar's commitments in the field of human rights, appreciating the efforts and cooperation of the members in achieving it in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

