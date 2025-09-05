14 Palestinians Martyred As Israeli Airstrikes Intensify On Gaza City

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fourteen Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured as Israeli occupation forces intensified airstrikes on residential apartments and displacement tents across Gaza City, medical sources reported.

Three Palestinians were martyred, and seven others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a residential apartment in the Daraj neighborhood.

In the Rammal neighborhood, Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing three and wounding several others, while another air raid on a residential apartment left one person martyred and others injured.

Five more Palestinians were martyred and several injured in Israeli airstrikes on homes in Tal Al Hawa and Sabra neighborhoods, south of Gaza City. In a separate attack, an Israeli drone targeted a displacement tent west of the city, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others.

The intensified bombardment comes as part of the second phase of an operation announced by the Israeli occupation army to occupy Gaza City.

