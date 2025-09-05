14 Palestinians Martyred As Israeli Airstrikes Intensify On Gaza City
Three Palestinians were martyred, and seven others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a residential apartment in the Daraj neighborhood.
In the Rammal neighborhood, Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing three and wounding several others, while another air raid on a residential apartment left one person martyred and others injured.
Five more Palestinians were martyred and several injured in Israeli airstrikes on homes in Tal Al Hawa and Sabra neighborhoods, south of Gaza City. In a separate attack, an Israeli drone targeted a displacement tent west of the city, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others.
The intensified bombardment comes as part of the second phase of an operation announced by the Israeli occupation army to occupy Gaza City.Palestinians martyred Israeli occupation forces airstrikes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment