Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Interior, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

Minister Of Interior, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation


2025-09-05 04:00:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met yesterday with Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Anas Khattab and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Doha.

The meeting reviewed cooperation and relations in security fields and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Minister of Interior also visited the National Command Center (NCC) as part of his official visit to Doha.

He and his accompanying delegation were received by Assistant Undersecretary for Technical and Specialised Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, Staff Major General Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the latest technologies and systems in use at the center.

The visit comes within the framework of exchanging expertise and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two Ministries of Interior, in a way that contributes to advancing joint security efforts.

MENAFN05092025000063011010ID1110021142

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search