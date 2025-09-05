Minister Of Interior, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met yesterday with Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Anas Khattab and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Doha.

The meeting reviewed cooperation and relations in security fields and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Minister of Interior also visited the National Command Center (NCC) as part of his official visit to Doha.

He and his accompanying delegation were received by Assistant Undersecretary for Technical and Specialised Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, Staff Major General Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the latest technologies and systems in use at the center.

The visit comes within the framework of exchanging expertise and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two Ministries of Interior, in a way that contributes to advancing joint security efforts.