Committee To Prepare NHRC Action Plan Holds First Meeting

Doha: Acting Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairperson of the National Committee for the Preparation of the National Human Rights Action (NHRC) Plan (2026-2030), Sarah Abdullah Al Saadi chaired the committee's first meeting, yesterday. The meeting discussed the preparation of the National Human Rights Action Plan.

