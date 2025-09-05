5 AJ Lee Dream Matches WWE Fans Are Dying To See If She Returns To Action

AJ Lee's return would shake up WWE's women's division. These five matchups could be unforgettable.

Two of the most influential women in WWE history, AJ Lee and Charlotte Flair, never crossed paths in the ring. Flair helped redefine the modern women's division, while Lee was a trailblazer in her own right. Their clash would be a generational showdown, with both stars representing different eras of athleticism and storytelling.

Roxanne Perez has often referred to AJ Lee as her inspiration, even calling her“Mom” on social media. Perez, one of NXT's most successful champions, mirrors Lee's style and stature. A match between the two would be more than just a contest, it would be a heartfelt moment for fans and a symbolic passing of the torch.

Liv Morgan was quietly one of WWE's standout performers in 2024 before a shoulder injury sidelined her in 2025. When she returns, she's expected to reclaim her spot as a top villain in the division. A feud with AJ Lee would echo the dynamic of Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, blending nostalgia with current momentum.

Becky Lynch and AJ Lee are two of the most iconic figures in WWE's women's division. With their mixed tag match already on the horizon, a one-on-one bout feels inevitable. Even without the tag setup, fans have long wanted to see these two go head-to-head in a battle of charisma, legacy, and grit.

Blake Monroe (formerly Mariah May) has made waves in NXT and previously held gold in AEW. She's a compelling villain with a flair for drama, and pairing her with AJ Lee could elevate her status even further. AJ Lee taking a loss to Monroe would be a strategic move to build a new long-term star while giving fans a fresh rivalry.