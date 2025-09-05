Qatari All-Women Startup Makes Strides In Pioneering Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is on the right track in its strategy of building a biocircular economy, reducing reliance on hydrocarbons, and protecting the planet while boosting diversification, the founders of AlgaQ, an all-women Qatari biotech startup, have said.

Founded in November 2024, AlgaQ stands out as a beacon of biotech ingenuity, harnessing the power of microalgae to tackle climate challenges while driving economic diversification. Currently partnered with QSTP and MCIT, they're eyeing collaborations with Qatar Foundation and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

At the helm are Founder and CEO Hissa Al-Thani, Co-founder and COO Rafia Al-Jassim and Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer Teha Al-Thani, three visionary women leading an all-women team in a field often dominated by men.

In an interview with The Peninsula, they shared their journey, from inception to aspirations, highlighting how AlgaQ is transforming CO2 emissions into valuable resources.

Hissa Al-Thani, with a background in business and a passion for problem-solving, explained the company's core mission:“At AlgaQ, we develop smart bioreactors and cultivate microalgae. We capture CO2, convert it into oxygen, and use the biomass byproducts for agricultural purposes and farm animal feed.” This approach not only addresses environmental concerns but also taps into microalgae's versatility for pharmaceuticals, human food, energy, and wastewater treatment.

Rafia Al-Jassim, whose expertise lies in economics and public policy, added a sustainability lens:“We want to contribute to Qatar's national vision of combating carbon dioxide emissions. This is about building a biocircular economy, reducing reliance on oil and gas, and protecting the planet while boosting diversification.”

The motivation stems from a desire for real impact in a region buzzing with AI and tech startups.“We saw everyone focusing on AI,” Hissa noted.

“We wanted something with more tangible benefits-enabling Qatar to rely on its own resources.” Rafia echoed this, emphasising the dual benefits: environmental protection and economic resilience.

Joined by plant scientist Huda Kazi, who is the Chief Scientific Officer, the team's aligned values-rooted in sustainability and bio-based solutions-form the foundation of AlgaQ. As Huda put it, their work aims to free agriculture from harmful chemicals, integrating seamlessly with Hissa and Rafia's vision.

Despite being under a year old, AlgaQ has navigated significant challenges.“As a startup in climate tech and biotech, it's tough when all eyes are on AI,” Rafia said.“It feels like we're on the sidelines, convincing VCs and others of our long-term promise.”

Hissa agreed, calling AI a potential“bubble” while stressing biotech's enduring value. Yet, breakthroughs have kept them motivated.

Incubation with Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has opened doors to events, media exposure, and networking. They've attended several events, sat on panels, and secured a CNBC interview.“Opportunities like these, plus connecting with the ecosystem, have been huge,” Hissa reflected.

A key focus is education and outreach. Recognizing low awareness around microalgae, AlgaQ is launching interactive workshops, including DIY bioreactors for children.“We're making it engaging so people learn and get involved,” Hissa explained.

Plans include partnering with schools and expanding through QSTP. Rafia highlights community communication via social media and events to spread their message across diverse backgrounds. As women in a male-dominated niche, Hissa and Rafia have weathered scepticism with resilience.“We're not just managing; we're on the field collecting samples and building,” Rafia asserted, empowering their confidence. Outreaches, panels, and media have amplified their voice, inspiring female entrepreneurs.“We're the 1% of the 1%, but we push on by targeting youth and delivering our mission,” Hissa said.

Looking ahead, the duo envisions growth.“In the next few years, we want to establish a research institution and our own algae farm to scale cultivation,” Hissa outlined.

Rafia added:“We'll raise awareness, educate the youth on green technologies, and contribute significantly to Qatar's CO2 targets.”

They are very selective in investor outreach.“We want partners aligned with our values-impact for the country and planet,” Rafia emphasised. Globally, they aim to scale beyond Qatar, potentially becoming a unicorn in five years. Their presence at the last Web Summit signals this ambition, with plans for a booth at the next.

Personally, the happiest moments include media spotlights like CNBC and panel discussions by Earthna, where audience interest validates their work.“Every 'wow' reaction is a win,” Hissa beamed. Rafia cherishes milestones like securing equipment and workspace, marking tangible progress.

For budding entrepreneurs, especially women, their advice is bold:“Take the risk,” Hissa urges.“Don't second-guess; stay focused, confident, and keep learning.” Rafia added:“If the outcome is positive for the environment, go for it - ignore critics.”