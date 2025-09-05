Adriana's Insurance Fosters Team Spirit At California's Largest Amateur Soccer Tournament With 'Adriana's Land'

Players proudly sporting their Adriana's jerseys pause for a group photo with their coach in front of one of the many inflatable sports games available to enjoy at Adriana's Land.

A young player runs across the field during one of the many soccer matches that day.

Intense action on the field as two players face off in a competitive match.

Adriana's Insurance brought“Adriana's Land” to Bell Gardens' soccer tournament, uniting families with games, prizes, and community spirit.

- Adriana GallardoBELL GARDENS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adriana's Insurance was thrilled to welcome players and families to their branded activation at the soccer tournament of the year, enhancing the camaraderie with a unique family-friendly activation: Adriana's Land, a zone within the tournament filled with games, prizes, and plenty of community spirit.The event, held on August 30, 2025, at the Bell Gardens Sports Center, welcomed thousands of soccer fans, young athletes, and families for a day celebrating sports, culture, and community. Within the festivities, Adriana's Land served as a central attraction, offering interactive games, toys, and giveaways for attendees. The activation was further enhanced by sister company Gorilla Marketing, which hosted a mini soccer experience, and Adriana Gallardo's Chingonas team, who engaged parents with a raffle for the high-impact sales course for entrepreneurs "Vendes Porque Vendes.""At Adriana's, we believe in giving back to the community in ways that bring people together," said Adriana Gallardo, Founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance. "We're glad to bring Adriana's Land to life at this year's event."Adriana's Insurance has a long history of supporting community events that foster unity, tradition, and cultural values. Through these efforts, the company continues its mission of creating meaningful experiences beyond insurance-celebrating culture, teamwork, and family.

