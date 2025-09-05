Progress On ABN AMRO Share Buyback Programme 29 August 4 September 2025
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on 6 August 2025.
During the week of 29 August 2025 up to and including 4 September 2025 a total of 2,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €24.82 for a total amount of € 49,646,240.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at .
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 213,343,320 representing 85.34% of the overall share buyback programme.
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
Note to editors, not for publication.
For more information, please contact:
ABN AMRO Press Office: e-mail ..., phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900
Attachment
-
20250905 Press release_Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 August – 4 September 2025
