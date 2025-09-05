Kashmir's Future Lies In Budshah's Art Of Flood Control
Centuries before engineers drew maps or machines moved earth, Sultan Zain
- Abidin built a system that kept Kashmir safe from floods.
Today, his wisdom feels more urgent than ever.
The medieval monarch saw the Jhelum for what it was: life and danger flowing in the same vein.
In fifteenth-century Kashmir, the river fed the fields with rich silt and, in the same breath, swept away villages when it raged. To rule here was to live at the mercy of water.
Budshah, as his people called him, believed survival needed more than prayer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment