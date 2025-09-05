Kashmir's Future Lies In Budshah's Art Of Flood Control

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Today, his wisdom feels more urgent than ever.

The medieval monarch saw the Jhelum for what it was: life and danger flowing in the same vein.

In fifteenth-century Kashmir, the river fed the fields with rich silt and, in the same breath, swept away villages when it raged. To rule here was to live at the mercy of water.

Budshah, as his people called him, believed survival needed more than prayer.