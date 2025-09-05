Intelliflex USA Inc. Announces Collaboration With Supermicro To Deliver Rapid-Deploy AI Data Centers And GPU Solutions

- Vik Malyala, Managing Director and President, EMEA, SVP Technology and AI

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intelliflex USA Inc. ( ), a leading provider of next-generation modular AI data centers, today announced collaboration with Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) deployment worldwide.

Intelliflex USA Inc. gains access to Supermicro's complete line of GPU systems, seamlessly integrating them into Intelliflex's flagship OctopodTM️ rapid-deploy AI data centers. The result: a true turnkey solution for clients seeking to scale AI workloads faster, more efficiently, and with greater flexibility.

In turn, Supermicro will leverage Intelliflex's modular product line, enabling Supermicro's global client base to adopt Intelliflex liquid cooled and immersion-ready data center solutions-designed to leverage existing or stranded power resources-at unprecedented speeds compared to traditional construction.

“The combination of Supermicro and Intelliflex represents a tremendous opportunity for the marketplace,” said Chuck L'Ecuyer, CEO of CES Corporation, parent company of Intelliflex USA Inc.“Supermicro is a company of innovators, consistently leading the pack in advanced GPU systems. Their spirit of innovation aligns tightly with the focus and vision of Intelliflex. Together, we are bringing to market the most comprehensive and rapidly deployable AI data center solutions available today.”

“Supermicro is excited to collaborate with Intelliflex to deploy high-density computing infrastructures globally,” said Vik Malyala, Managing Director and President, EMEA, SVP Technology and AI.“Supermicro, and it's Data Center Building Block Solution, is perfectly aligned with Intelliflex's focus on accelerating data center development and enabling customers to rapidly scale their AI workloads.”The combined offering positions Intelliflex and Supermicro at the forefront of global AI infrastructure, meeting the growing demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and high-density compute environments.

For more information about Intelliflex USA Inc. and its modular AI data center solutions, visit

About Intelliflex USA Inc.

Intelliflex USA Inc., a subsidiary of CES Corporation, designs and manufactures OctopodTM️ modular AI factories and IntelliflexTM️ immersion data center solutions, purpose-built for rapid deployment, stranded-power utilization, and high-density compute environments. With projects spanning North America and beyond, Intelliflex is redefining how enterprises and hyperscale clients deploy AI infrastructure.

