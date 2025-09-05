Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market To Reach $86.7 Billion By 2030, Growing At 20.1% CAGR

Global BIPV Market Growth Driven by Green Infrastructure & Solar Energy Integration

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / --🌍 Building Integrated Photovoltaics Industry OutlookThe global building integrated photovoltaics market is experiencing robust growth, supported by rising solar adoption and green building initiatives. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $14.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $86.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2030.As nations prioritize energy-efficient infrastructure and carbon reduction, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) are emerging as a sustainable solution that combines architectural design with renewable power generation.Download PDF Brochure:🔎 What are Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPVs)?BIPVs are solar power-generating materials seamlessly integrated into building structures such as facades, rooftops, skylights, and walls. These systems typically include photovoltaic modules, backup power supply systems, charge controllers, and energy storage units.Key advantages of BIPVs include:Onsite clean power generationZero emissions and improved energy efficiencyAesthetic integration into building designLower installation and labor costs by replacing traditional roofing and cladding materials🔑 Market DriversSeveral factors are accelerating the building integrated photovoltaics market growth:Government initiatives & subsidies encouraging solar adoptionRising awareness of green infrastructure and net-zero buildingsEnergy efficiency benefits, reducing dependence on conventional gridsCost savings from dual-functionality (construction + power generation)Growing solar industry investments across residential and commercial sectorsHowever, high upfront costs and heat generation challenges may restrict adoption in some regions. Despite these hurdles, innovations in solar materials and falling PV costs are opening new opportunities.🔮 Future OutlookLooking forward, the building integrated photovoltaics market forecast shows tremendous growth potential:Increased solar integration into residential and commercial buildingsExpansion of net-zero energy policies by governments worldwideRapid adoption of smart, aesthetic solar solutions such as solar glass facadesTechnological advances lowering costs and improving efficiencyBy 2030, BIPVs are expected to become a mainstream component of sustainable architecture, contributing significantly to global renewable energy adoption and energy-efficient building designs.Buy This Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):📊 Market SegmentationBy TechnologyCrystalline Silicon: Dominated the market with over 70% share in 2020 due to durability and efficiency; expected to maintain leadership.Thin Film & Others: Gaining traction for flexible and lightweight solar applications.By ApplicationRoofs: Largest segment in 2020 (38.7% share), thanks to greater installation area.Glass & Facades: Glass segment forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21%, supported by rising demand for transparent solar panels.Walls & Others: Provide additional integration options for urban infrastructure.By End UseCommercial: Held over 53% share in 2020, driven by demand for sustainable corporate buildings.Residential: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR (20.7%), fueled by household solar adoption.Industrial: Increasing adoption for large-scale facilities with energy efficiency mandates.🌐 Regional InsightsEurope: Led the market with 39.8% share in 2020, supported by EU directives and solar subsidies.North America: Projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.7%, driven by green building codes and renewable incentives.Asia-Pacific: Rapid urbanization and government-backed solar programs are boosting adoption.LAMEA: Emerging opportunities as renewable projects expand in Middle East and Africa.🏢 Key Market PlayersThe building integrated photovoltaics market is moderately consolidated, with major players focusing on technological advancements, product design, and strategic partnerships. Leading companies include:AGC SolarBelectricHeliatek GmbHCarmanah Technologies CorporationGreatcell Solar LimitedHanergy Holding Group LimitedErtex Solartechnik GmbHCanadian Solar Inc.Tesla Inc.Solaria Corporation📉 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic initially slowed down the BIPV market due to:Lockdowns in major economies halting construction activitySupply chain disruptions, especially as China accounts for ~80% of solar value chain suppliesLabor shortages and delays in PV installationsHowever, recovery began in 2021, and by 2022 the market rebounded strongly as green energy infrastructure regained momentum.Get a Customized Research Report:✅ ConclusionThe global building integrated photovoltaics market is set to expand at an impressive pace, reaching $86.7 billion by 2030. With governments backing solar adoption, rising awareness of green infrastructure, and innovations in PV technology, BIPVs are poised to reshape modern construction while ensuring sustainability.Other Trending Reports:-Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) MarketBuilding-to-Grid Technology MarketLow Carbon Building MarketZero Emission Building MarketBuilding Energy Management Systems MarketSmart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) MarketPERC Solar Panels MarketSolar Panel MarketOff-Grid Solar MarketSolar Energy MarketSolar Energy Storage MarketSolar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel MarketSolar Panel Recycling MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.